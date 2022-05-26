Capstone Green Energy Secures Order for Two Waste-to-energy Cogeneration Projects in Italy

VAN NUYS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capstone Green Energy Corporation (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ:CGRN), ("Capstone," the "Company," “we” or “us”), a global leader in carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions, today announced that IBT Connecting Energies GmbH (www.ibtgroup.at), exclusive distributor for Italy, has secured orders for two waste-to-energy projects in the Sardinia region of Italy. Three C65 microturbines will be deployed at two wastewater treatment facilities operated by Acciona Agua SA in Alghero and Cagliari, Italy. The microturbine systems are expected to be commissioned in December 2022.

“We are pleased to see continued order flow out of the European region given the unprecedented macroeconomic conditions in their energy markets,” said Darren Jamison, Chief Executive Officer of Capstone Green Energy. “This is a perfect example of how customers are reducing their dependence on fossil fuel sources for power generation through sustainable biogas to energy projects.”

Once commissioned, the microturbines will cleanly and effectively operate on the biogas, or "green waste", produced on-site from municipal solid waste. In addition, the new cogeneration plants will incorporate a customized heat recovery module (HRM), advanced gas treatment, compressors, and SCADA control panels. Together, the configuration will allow plant operators to harness the waste fuel for on-site power production.

The microturbines will be utilized in a combined heat and power (CHP) application and produce electricity and hot water for the customer’s wastewater treatment facilities. The projects are the first of their kind in the Sardinia region of Italy.

Wastewater treatment plants are excellent candidates for microturbine-based CHP. The most common renewables projects make use of digester methane to generate electric power or combined heat and power. These installations can bring fast payback from utility power and natural gas savings by utilizing waste methane, a greenhouse gas many times more potent than carbon dioxide. In addition, excess renewable electricity could be offered for sale to the electric utility.

“These two important projects are proof that the market is heading in the right direction of renewable energy. This confirms once again that Capstone technology is the number one for this type of application, which uses the biogas produced by wastewater treatment plants,” said Ilario Vigani, President and CEO of IBT Connecting Energies GmbH.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy (www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com) (NASDAQ: CGRN) is a leading provider of customized microgrid solutions and on-site energy technology systems focused on helping customers around the globe meet their environmental, energy savings, and resiliency goals. Capstone Green Energy focuses on four key business lines. Through its Energy as a Service (EaaS) business, it offers rental solutions utilizing its microturbine energy systems and battery storage systems, comprehensive Factory Protection Plan (FPP) service contracts that guarantee life-cycle costs, as well as aftermarket parts. Energy Generation Technologies (EGT) are driven by the Company's industry-leading, highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems offering scalable solutions in addition to a broad range of customer-tailored solutions, including hybrid energy systems and larger frame industrial turbines. The Energy Storage Solutions (ESS) business line designs and installs microgrid storage systems creating customized solutions using a combination of battery technologies and monitoring software. Through Hydrogen & Sustainable Products (H2S), Capstone Green Energy offers customers a variety of hydrogen products, including the Company's microturbine energy systems.

For customers with limited capital or short-term needs, Capstone offers rental systems; for more information, contact: rentals@CGRNenergy.com. To date, Capstone has shipped over 10,000 units to 83 countries and estimates that, in FY21, it saved customers over $217 million in annual energy costs and approximately 397,000 tons of carbon. Total savings over the last three years are estimated to be approximately $698 million in energy savings and approximately 1,115,100 tons of carbon savings.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.CapstoneGreenEnergy.com. Follow Capstone Green Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

