DERMA E Announces 2022 Dermatologist Partners As Part of Derms for DERMA E Program

SIMI VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading dermatologist recommended proven clean beauty brand DERMA E, a part of Topix Skin Health with a network of over 6000 dermatologists, has announced the 2022 lineup for their Derms for DERMA E program, extending their partnerships with two leading dermatologists that they began working with in 2021 and adding one new dermatologist partner to their roster. The company’s adage, Proven Clean Beauty, speaks to DERMA E’s mission that clean products can be powerful and effective. The only clean skincare brand to conduct consumer clinical trials, DERMA E’s dermatologist recommended program closely aligns the worlds of science and natural, as each board-certified dermatologist that participates in the program recommends and supports the use of clean ingredients as solutions that can be equally as effective for skin. With the help of their dermatologist partners, DERMA E is able to provide the best clean and effective dermatologist recommended face washes, serums, moisturizers, lotions, therapeutic treatments, and the best dermatologist tested sunscreens.

Dr. Gervaise Gerstner and Dr. Andrea Suarez have extended their partnerships with DERMA E, and Dr. Luke Maxfield has joined the program in 2022. All will help share in the company’s mission to improve skin through the right combination of vitamins, wholesome nutrients, and exceptional ingredients. From acne to aging, oily to dry skin, and everything in between, all three dermatologist partners are experts at helping patients and audiences understand how to best treat their skin year-round, and they’ll be sharing those secrets with the DERMA E community.

“We are thrilled to bring back our Derms for DERMA E program for 2022, and are so happy to have our dermatologist partners, Dr. Gervaise Gerstner & Dr. Andrea Suarez, continue to share their medical expertise and the message of Proven Clean Beauty through a variety of mediums. We’re also excited to have Dr. Luke Maxfield join us to help spread the Proven Clean Beauty message in 2022,” said Barbara Roll, Chief Marketing Officer at DERMA E. “Our proven clinical results and strong consumer results along with the recommendation of our dermatologist partners is what distinguishes our brand that is rooted in sustainable and cleaner products. Through our partnership with Clean Hub, we are completely plastic neutral. Our Refuse to Use™ list leads in the industry with over 2,500 avoided questionable ingredients. We offset 100% of conventional electricity use with wind energy certificates and our packaging and components are 100% recyclable. We are excited to have dermatologist partners that celebrate our sustainable heritage and advocate for our efficacious formulas. We are proud to be vegan, cruelty-free, leaping bunny certified, and soy, sulfate, paraben, and GMO free, and we are exceedingly proud to have the partnership of leading dermatologists, Dr. Gerstner, Dr. Suarez, and Dr. Maxfield.”

Dr. Gervaise Gerstner practices at her private practice, Gervaise Gerstner Dermatology on the Upper East Side in New York City, and has been a board-certified practicing dermatologist for 15+ years. She completed her medical degree and dermatology residency at Mount Sinai Medical School and is one of the most respected and sought-after physicians in New York City. Dr. Gerstner is also an associate member of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Academy of Dermatologic Surgeons, as well as a member of the Dermatology Foundation and the Skin Cancer Foundation.

“I’m so excited to continue to collaborate with DERMA E and to share my medical skin care knowledge with the talented team at DERMA E. DERMA E is the only natural brand on the market that I know to be backed by proven clinical results that show real efficacy and I’m proud to encourage my clients to try their safe, affordable, and effective products,” said Dr. Gerstner.

Dr. Andrea Suarez, well known on social media as simply Dr. Dray, is a board-certified dermatologist in Houston, Texas. Dr. Suarez earned her medical degree from the University Of Colorado School Of Medicine, and since 2016 has posted videos daily, guiding her audience towards a more successful skincare regimen and inspiring her audience to live a more natural, healthy lifestyle. Dr. Dray's authentic, matter-of-fact advice, combined with her warm energy, leads her over 1 Million YouTube fans to consider her both a mentor and a friend.

"I couldn’t be more proud to continue my partnership with DERMA E and have been recommending DERMA E products to my clients for years,” said Dr. Suarez. “I’m honored & excited to be a part of the Derms for DERMA E program and to continue to share my passion for clean skincare with the incredible DERMA E family!”

Dr. Luke Maxfield is a coastal board-certified dermatologist in North Carolina known for integrating dermatology and skincare into an active lifestyle. Dr. Maxfield holds a doctorate of Osteopathic Medicine from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine, and earned his medical degree from Campbell University at Sampson Regional Medical Center. Dr. Maxfield has published extensively and worked for years in medical education teaching, building curriculum, and tutoring medical students and resident physicians. He believes that knowledge empowers and is passionate about sharing his own expertise through social media.

"It’s an honor to join DERMA E’s Derms for DERMA E program as a partner dermatologist and to join their roster of skilled specialists,” said Dr. Maxfield. "When I recommend products, the ingredients have to be thoughtful and compliment a common goal, DERMA-E products live that doctrine and are high quality and effective! I’m excited to be able to share their roster of highly efficacious products with my clients.”

Together, DERMA E and their dermatologist partners will be focused on highlighting the ways in which clean beauty can be incorporated into any daily skin care regimen, with the added benefit of supporting environmental concerns, all-natural ingredients, and cruelty-free formulas as an ethical and effective way to formulate skin care products. Dr. Gerstner is a particular fan of DERMA E’s new Vitamin C Glow Face Oil & Ferulic Acid Resurfacing Pads, saying, “I love that this oil combines antioxidants with hydration, which adds an instant glow while also tackling sun damage, and these pads help shrink pores and tighten skin.” While Dr. Suarez loves the Scar Cream Sun Protectant SPF 35 & Overnight Facial Peel, saying, “This is one of my favorites from because not only does it offer broad spectrum UV protection for healing scars, but it offers the deep moisture needed to help minimize redness, and I love this peel because it’s a non-abrasive alpha hydroxy acid exfoliant that helps improve skin texture, without being overly drying.” Dr. Maxfield is a proponent of the Sensitive Skin Cleanser, saying, “True to the name, this cleanser is full of the soothing and hydrating ingredients I am obsessed with. It’s gentle and effective for that everyday option”. All 5 of these dermatologist recommended products can be found on dermae.com and ulta.com.

About DERMA E

DERMA E is a leading natural, eco-ethical skin care brand with a global presence. Founded in 1984 and headquartered in Simi Valley, California, DERMA E’s mission is to deliver high-quality, affordable and natural skincare products to consumers. DERMA E’s products are 100% vegan and cruelty-free and do not contain parabens, sodium lauryl sulfates, petrolatum, mineral oil, artificial colors, gluten, soy or GMOs. For more information on DERMA E, please visit https://dermae.com.