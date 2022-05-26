MDT Credit Unions Live with DeepTarget Integration into Jack Henry’s Banno Digital Platform

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Member Driven Technologies (MDT), a CUSO that hosts the Episys® core processing system from Symitar® to provide a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs, today announced that the DeepTarget integration into the Banno Digital Platform™ is now available for their credit union clients.

The integration allows credit unions to uniquely engage members throughout their digital banking journey with personalized messaging and intelligent, immersive financial stories.

Billings, Mont.-based Altana FCU and Lansing, Mich.-based LAFCU are two early adopters capitalizing on this integration to engage their individual members with meaningful offers and messages combined with captivating content that compels responses.

“Leveraging DeepTarget to engage members and personalize interactions within our Banno digital banking environment allows us to be brand consistent,” explained Eva Urlacher, vice president of marketing for Altana FCU. “Our online and mobile banking is like an additional branch, which is why it’s so important to keep our messaging, communications, and the look and feel in digital banking aligned with the rest of our marketing. For example, the videos that members see with DeepTarget are the same that they see in our physical branches. DeepTarget is a valuable tool in our marketing arsenal - intuitive to use, allowing us to easily create, edit and publish campaigns.”

$960 million asset LAFCU has 70,000 members across Michigan. As a long-time partner of MDT, the credit union leverages various complementary solutions that the CUSO hosts, the latest being the DeepTarget integration with the Banno Digital Platform.

“LAFCU continues to enhance our digital deliverables to our membership through Banno and DeepTarget. This is an important mission for us given the perpetual increase in digital adoption by our membership,” said Kellie Swiger, creative director for LAFCU. “As a long-time DeepTarget user, we are excited to be leveraging 3D StoryTeller to bring to life meaningful and personalized offers to our members. Our goal is to infuse fun and a human connection into every digital engagement.”

DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) simplifies digital marketing for financial institutions with a high degree of automation and ease of use. DXP, integrated with the Banno digital banking platform, delivers personalized experiences to credit union members with a proven track record of increasing product cross-sales and member loyalty.

“What an exciting time this is, as we work with MDT and Jack Henry™ to help institutions transform digital banking experiences with differentiation centered on the human connection. Our collaboration works so well because it was directly built on a foundation of openness and innovation,” said Jill Homan, president of DeepTarget. “Its success is exemplified by innovative customers like Altana FCU and their impactful implementation of 3D StoryTeller. They, along with LAFCU and many other Banno customers leveraging DeepTarget, push the envelope with technology to captivate and engage their members.”

Through DeepTarget and MDT’s long-standing relationship, mutual credit union clients are able to evolve their digital banking offerings, better catering to and engaging with today’s modern members.

“The digital experience has never been so important to credit unions as it is today; members across all ages and geographies are increasingly leveraging digital channels to interact with their credit unions and complete their regular banking tasks,” said Larry Nichols, CEO and president of MDT. “This integration of DeepTarget with the Banno digital banking platform allows credit unions to better personalize the experience and more effectively maintain their differentiators – human connection, empathy and exceptional service – within the digital network. We’re proud to work with technology providers like DeepTarget and Jack Henry as we continue to provide our credit union clients with the tools needed to compete.”

About Member Driven Technologies

Member Driven Technologies (MDT) provides a private cloud alternative for core processing and IT needs. The CUSO hosts the Episys® core platform from Symitar®, as well as dozens of seamlessly integrated solutions and supporting services to help run the entire institution, such as digital banking, payments, lending, cybersecurity and imaging. Rounding out its comprehensive suite, MDT also offers business continuity, disaster recovery and regulatory solutions as well as consulting, data analytics, email hosting and hardware purchasing services. By partnering with MDT, credit unions across the country are boosting efficiencies, enhancing security and reducing costs while maintaining a high level of control. Visit mdtmi.com or follow @memberdriven for more information.

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ: JKHY) is a leading SaaS provider primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves more than 8,000 clients nationwide and goes to market through three distinct brands: Jack Henry Banking® provides innovative solutions to community and regional banks; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 45 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in cloud-based digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at https://www.jackhenry.com/pages/default.aspx.

Statements made in this news release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements.” Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Company’s most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Any forward-looking statement made in this news release speaks only as of the date of the news release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise.