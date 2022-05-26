NEWBURYPORT, Mass. & SOMERVILLE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm today announced that C.A. Goudey & Associates in collaboration with RISE™Robotics will receive one of 259 Department of Energy grants totaling $53 Million to 210 small businesses in 38 states.

“Supporting small businesses will ensure we are tapping into all of America’s talent to develop clean energy technologies that will help us tackle the climate crisis,” said Steve Binkley, Acting Director of the DOE’s Office of Science. “DOE’s investments will enable these economic engines to optimize and commercialize their breakthroughs, while developing the next generation of science leaders and ensuring U.S. scientific and economic competitiveness that will benefit all Americans.”

Through the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs across the federal government, small business powers the U.S. economy and generates thousands of jobs, both directly and indirectly. DOE SBIR and STTR awards aim at transforming science and technology breakthroughs into viable products and services. The awards also support the development of specialized technologies and instruments that aid in scientific discovery.

C.A. Goudey & Associates of Newburyport, MA will receive $199,424 in Phase I funding aimed at extracting wave energy from its Variable Displacement Spar Buoy (VDSB). Recently developed with DOE ARPA-E support, the VDSB is a key component of Goudey’s innovative seaweed farming system.

“Offshore seaweed farms have great potential in our nation’s food and energy future but power is needed out there to monitor the crop and maintain communications back to shore,” said Engineer Clifford Goudey. “Tapping wave energy is a great way of generating that needed power.”

Collaborating on the project is RISE™Robotics, a leading zero-emission heavy machinery company. RISE™Cylinder (US Patent 11255416, Patent Pending: WO2019/014259) is a fluid-free, electromechanical alternative to hydraulic cylinders that addresses the battery-electrification problems inherent in hydraulic systems by enabling regeneration and delivering hydraulic-like forces at unprecedented efficiency, precision, speed, and weight.

This collaboration aims to evaluate and document the ability of RISE™Cylinder to efficiently capture wave energy to power the system.

“RISE™Technology has proven adaptable to many applications,” says Kyle Dell’Aquila, RISE™Robotics Co-Founder and Chief of Industrial Design, “There is great promise that RISE™Technology is the most economical way to tap the ample potential energy within moving tides.”

Also collaborating on the project is Sandia National Laboratories in New Mexico, Magnecon in Bedford, MA, and Alaska Ocean Farms in Kodiak, AK.

About C.A. Goudey & Associates

C.A. Goudey & Associates is developing farm systems and mechanization specifically for the seaweed industry, and building innovative structures that enable more industrialized deployment and harvesting of kelp farms which can survive open ocean environments. This specialized gear is protected by US patents and has been used at commercial scale in Kodiak, AK for three-years and through thoughtful design and precise construction, these systems can support closely-spaced growlines resulting in high productivity levels. For more information see http://www.cagoudey.com/ and http://www.tendocean.com.

About RISE™Robotics

Founded in 2011 by graduates of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), RISE™Robotics is a high-growth technology company backed by The Engine, a Tough Tech venture capital fund built by MIT, Greentown Labs, and Techstars. RISE™Robotics is leading the way to Zero Emission heavy machinery by providing the world’s most efficient and productive alternative to hydraulics. Designed for medium and heavy-duty applications, RISE™Technology provides fuel, emissions, and sound reductions, improves productivity, and extends machine life. Find RISE™Robotics online: https://www.riserobotics.com/.