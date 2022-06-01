Kajeet Announces Collaboration with ONF for Private 5G Innovation

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kajeet, a world-class provider of private wireless and managed IoT connectivity, today announced a collaboration with the Open Networking Foundation (ONF). The partnership is one of the many steps the company is taking to disrupt enterprise private 5G with a software-defined open network innovation. Kajeet’s Private 5G Platform will integrate ONF’s Aether, an open-source 5G connected edge platform, to bring together private wireless and Edge Cloud - delivered as a turnkey cloud-managed Network-as-a-Service.

Unlike traditional carrier wireless networks and solutions, which are overly complex and address limited use cases with a patchwork of closed, proprietary and siloed systems, enterprises today need end-to-end open networks and flexibile platforms that optimize cost and operations for their specific digital transformation needs. The mission of Kajeet is to provide school districts, universities, municipalities, industries, and enterprises a smart, simple & secure cloud-based private 5G platform to be able to easily connect all their people, places, and things.

“We are very excited about our partnership with ONF. It allows us to deliver an Innovative, Open, Carrier-grade Private 5G Platform that is purpose-built for enterprises. It seamlessly combines Kajeet’s public and private wireless solutions and expertise,” said Derrick Frost, SVP and GM of Private Wireless Networks at Kajeet. The integrated solution provides a first-of-its-kind cloud-based platform that enables enterprises to experience the power of Private LTE and 5G, both indoor and outdoor, with seamless mobility between public and private cellular networks.

The Kajeet Private 5G Platform delivers:

Smart 5G Experience – optimized performance with AI/ML-powered analytics, software-defined automation, application experience based connectivity, and enhanced security and agility enabled by programmable networks

– optimized performance with AI/ML-powered analytics, software-defined automation, application experience based connectivity, and enhanced security and agility enabled by programmable networks Simplicity and Flexibility - Plug and play to quickly and easily deploy and manage private 5G and LTE networks over licensed, unlicensed, and CBRS spectrum. Pre-integrated with hyperscaler cloud and edge, delivering private 5G as a SaaS service, creating a continuously improving experience running on any multi-cloud platform

- Plug and play to quickly and easily deploy and manage private 5G and LTE networks over licensed, unlicensed, and CBRS spectrum. Pre-integrated with hyperscaler cloud and edge, delivering private 5G as a SaaS service, creating a continuously improving experience running on any multi-cloud platform Accelerated Open Innovation - Empowering developers to build transformative IoT, IIoT, and Enterprise applications with rich Open APIs. Supports Open RAN and ecosystem of multiple RAN vendors.

Kajeet’s Private 5G platform provides cloud-based SIM management, device and network management, and end-to-end smart network slicing with QoS SLA assurance for mission-critical applications. It enables customers to manage their private wireless networks with 24/7/365 Tier-1 support from Kajeet.

“The overwhelming cost and complexity of building private wireless networks and distributed edge has stymied the deployment of Private 5G & LTE networks. The innovative cloud-based and open-source-based solution Kajeet has built with ONF is a real game-changer. It will simplify the complexity of deploying Private 5G and dramatically improve the economics of building private wireless networks for education and enterprise customers, said Derrick. “Aether is the first open-source cloud-native 5G Connected Edge platform, hardened and optimized for business-critical and industrial applications. Kajeet’s commitment to operationalizing Aether in their NaaS offering for managing distributed networks and devices positions Kajeet as an industry leader for private 5G,” said Timon Sloane, General Manager at ONF.

About Kajeet

Kajeet® is a leading provider of wireless connectivity, software and hardware solutions that deliver secure, reliable, and managed wireless solutions to over 3,000 businesses, schools and districts, and state and local governments. Kajeet’s Private 5G Platform simplifies private wireless to allow education and enterprise customers to easily build and manage their own private wireless networks.

Kajeet is the only service provider in the industry to offer Sentinel®, a smart, simple, and secure single pane of glass for wireless device, SIM, and network management. Sentinel includes AI/ML visibility into real-time data usage, policy control management, custom content filters for added security and hybrid private and public network access across all major North American wireless networks and on multiple licensed and unlicensed networks. Kajeet holds 40 U.S. patents in mobile technologies.

The mission of Kajeet is to connect the unconnected with smart, simple, and secure public and private wireless networks and do good in the world by working to eliminate the digital divide once and for all.

About the Open Networking Foundation

The Open Networking Foundation (ONF) is an operator-driven, community-led non-profit consortium fostering and democratizing innovation in software-defined programmable networks. Led by its board members AT&T, Deutsche Telekom, Google, Intel, Microsoft, NTT Group and Türk Telekom, ONF is accelerating the state-of-the-art in open networking, catalyzing creation and adoption of open disaggregated solutions leveraging SDN and open source software. For further information visit http://www.opennetworking.org

Additional information on Aether is available at https://opennetworking.org/aether/