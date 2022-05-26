Karen Katz to become interim CEO at Intermix

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beginning June 7th, Karen Katz, Intermix Board Member, will become interim CEO. As the former President and CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group, Karen has held numerous executive roles, is an inspirational leader, and has deep experience in multi-brand retail, ecommerce, and large-scale transformation. Her unique perspective will enhance plans for Intermix’s growth and best-in-class customer experience, positioning the brand to shape the future of multi-brand retail.

“We are thrilled to have Karen step into the role as interim CEO,” says Keoni Schwartz, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Altamont Capital Partners. “I want to thank Jyothi for her leadership at Intermix. Her strategic vision to fully integrate the stores with the e-commerce business positioned the brand to be a leading omni-channel fashion business for women.”

“It's been an honor to lead the talented team at Intermix for the past eight years," says Jyothi Rao, Intermix’s CEO. “I am proud of the brand we have built, one that curates the most exciting mix of established and emerging designers while using our platform to advocate for issues around female empowerment, diversity and inclusion, and sustainability. I am confident that with Karen and Altamont Capital Partners paving the way, they will position the brand for continued success.”

“Over the past eight years, Jyothi has crafted a meaningful vision for the brand and built a great team to lead Intermix through its next chapter,” says Karen Katz, Intermix Board Member. “Anyone who has had the pleasure of working closely with Jyothi has benefited from her experience, knowledge of the industry, and passion for the customer. I am looking forward to partnering with Altamont Capital Partners and this committed Intermix team to continue the momentum and help Intermix deliver the best product and omnichannel experience to its current and future customers. In working with many Private Equity firms throughout my career, the team at ACP is completely aligned on our focus in delivering a great customer experience and growing shareholder value.”

Karen Katz is the Former President and CEO of the Neiman Marcus Group, where she led the company through its digital transformation. After 8 years as CEO and 33 years with the company in a variety of positions, she retired in 2018. Today, Karen serves on 3 Public Company Boards: Humana Healthcare, Under Armour, and The Real Real. She also spends time as a board member on privately held consumer company boards and acts as an advisor to a number of startups in the technology, service and product spaces. In addition, she is the Chair of the Board of the Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas.

Karen holds a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin. She also earned a Master of Business Administration from The University of Houston.

About Intermix

Intermix is a highly curated, omni-channel women’s fashion business comprised of 30 boutiques with hyper-localized assortments and a rapidly growing e-commerce channel. The brand is known for curating the most sought-after styles from a compelling mix of both established and emerging designers. Founded in 1993, Intermix delivers a personalized shopping experience across both channels, with complimentary personal stylists on hand to work one-on-one with clients to create looks that make them feel confident and to make fashion fun and inspiring.