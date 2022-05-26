Orgvue Announces Strategic Alliance with Deloitte to Accelerate and Improve Transformational Business Outcomes for Organizations

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orgvue, the enterprise organizational design and planning software platform, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte. Together, Deloitte and Orgvue will provide enterprise organizations with a combination of market-leading technology for organizational design, planning and workforce insights with world-renowned human capital consulting capability.

Martin Moran, CEO of Orgvue, said: "Our goal and continued investment in our organizational design and workforce planning capabilities is all about giving global enterprises a human capital edge in a constantly changing world to help them deliver transformational business outcomes more quickly. This important collaboration is a step forward for our customers as they grapple with the shift to shorter, more frequent planning cycles that demand continuous planning, analysis and redeployment."

Through this alliance, Deloitte will be the largest strategic collaborator of Orgvue’s market leading organizational planning and design platform in the United States. Deloitte will make available its extensive range of Human Capital consulting services to Orgvue and its customers. Using these services, joint clients will benefit from Orgvue’s market-leading technology and Deloitte’s deep experience in organizational strategy, design, workforce planning and business transformation.

Customers will be empowered to build organizational capability for transformation and continuous planning, as well as align their talent and business structure to strategy, accelerating time to value through technology and professional services.

“It is hard to overstate how much the world of work has changed and adapted over the past two years,” said Michael Stephan, principal and U.S. human capital leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Today as we expand upon our 9-year collaboration with Orgvue, we do so with a shared purpose to provide our clients with integrated organization insights and accelerated design decision solutions – helping them reinvent and re-architect their workforce to meet this important moment.”

“The pandemic presented all of us with the opportunity to reimagine how we think, act and react differently at work – designing our teams around our best human impulses and potential,” said Don Miller, managing director and U.S. leader of organization design practice, Deloitte Consulting LLP. “To address these opportunities and prioritize the transformation intelligence solutions we provide our clients, Deloitte is pleased to build out a marketplace of adaptable operating model, organization design, and workforce transformation services with Orgvue, a market leader in SaaS organization design and planning solutions.”

Clients of Deloitte’s human capital practice can benefit from this alliance with Orgvue.

This announcement comes at a time of significant growth and change for Orgvue, marked by its recent acquisition of strategic workforce planning software and services provider, Dynaplan. The simulation approach behind Dynaplan’s strategic workforce planning capability, combined with Orgvue’s strength in robust position-level visualizations modeling, is fundamental to its broader business ambition to make continuous, end-to-end workforce planning a reality and project-based organizational design a thing of the past.

About Orgvue

Orgvue, the leading organizational planning and design software platform, captures the power of data visualization and modeling to build more adaptable, better performing organizations. HR, finance and business leaders use Orgvue to take control of their organizations and, with data evidence, make faster, more confident decisions that get the right people doing the right work at the right cost.

Founded in 2008, Orgvue is used by the world’s largest and best-known enterprises and management consulting firms to fearlessly build the organizations they want tomorrow, today. The company is headquartered in London with offices in Philadelphia, The Hague, Toronto and Sydney.

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the “Deloitte” name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

