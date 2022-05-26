National CineMedia Unveils “The Noovie Trivia Show” with New Celebrity Talent and Brand Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--National CineMedia (NCM®), America’s largest movie network uniting brands with young diverse audiences, today announced the launch of The Noovie Trivia Show in conjunction with the release Top Gun: Maverick. NCM’s latest pre-show experience stars Emmy-winning entertainment host and long-time Noovie® personality Maria Menounos playing pop culture and movie trivia with today’s hottest stars. The inaugural episode of The Noovie Trivia Show is sponsored by Paramount+, including a custom branded movie trivia segment. The episode features Garcelle Beauvais, actress, one of the ladies from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and author of the new memoir Love Me As I Am.

First announced during NCM’s Upfront presentation this April, The Noovie Trivia Show is one of several new offerings within the more modernized and culturally relevant Noovie pre-show experience, which airs before the trailers and feature film in movie theaters across the country. The Noovie Trivia Show tests moviegoers' knowledge of films, filmmakers, actors and the people influencing pop culture, with celebrities and influencers quizzed by Menounos in a long-form episode at the top of the pre-show. Menounos later puts each talent in the ‘hot seat’ in a complementary :30 video with rapid fire questions about their projects and careers.

Marrying movie and pop culture trivia with an uber-engaged audience, The Noovie Trivia Show offers brands a unique opportunity to forge stronger connections with the moviegoing audience, made up of the coveted 18–34-year-old demographic. A partnership with the show includes brand sponsorship of the editorial episodes and a fully customized content segment that integrates movie trivia and brand values. All branded content is produced by Noovie Studios, NCM’s in-house creative studio. NCM also partnered with Pearpop, the leading creator collaboration platform, to feature prominent social media creators, creating a bridge between the young and diverse stars of social platforms and the world of cinema and entertainment.

Brands can also integrate into NCM’s exclusive Noovie Trivia app, which engages users for more than 10 minutes per session on average. This June, the app will roll out a new feature called “Weekly Prize Contest,” where each week the top 25 players of the game can turn their virtual “popcorn” points into vouchers for real movie tickets. This is the first-time top users of Noovie Trivia can win prizes based on their score, driving competition and community among the players.

Over 600 million moviegoers are reached annually through the NCM network of over 1,600 theaters with over 20,600 screens through the US. Nearly one out of every two adults who visited a movie theater in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 were 18-34-year-olds, and 79% of moviegoers attending an NCM theater are under the age of 39.

“We are so excited for audiences to experience and enjoy The Noovie Trivia Show. The combination of movie trivia, today’s hottest celebrities and influencers, and our pre-show host Maria Menounos offers marketers an exciting way to connect with our young and growing moviegoing audience,” said Amy Tunick, NCM’s chief marketing officer. “Innovative brands like Paramount+ see the value of leveraging pop culture in branded content to reach this audience in a highly engaging and immersive setting.”

In addition to Garcelle Beauvais, Menounos’ future guests for The Noovie Trivia Show include:

CFDA designer Christian Siriano launched his eponymous collection in 2008 following his studies in London under Vivienne Westwood and Alexander McQueen. Known for whimsical and show-stopping design, Siriano’s collection has been worn by current FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden, former FLOTUS Michelle Obama, Angelina Jolie, Oprah, Zendaya, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Porter, and Cardi B to name but a few. Siriano was named among Time ’s 100 Most Influential People for his leading contributions on body diversity on the runway and red carpet, and recently returned to Bravo’s Project Runway in the role of mentor. His new Gloria Vanderbilt denim collection will be available in Macy’s and other retailers in September.

