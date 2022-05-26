SoftServe Expands Partnership with Google Cloud for Launch of New Manufacturing Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoftServe, a leading digital authority and consulting company, has been unveiled as a services partner of two new Google Cloud manufacturing solutions. The solutions—Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect—were announced earlier this month at the virtual Google Cloud Manufacturing Spotlight Event and are positioned to accelerate and scale digital transformation projects in the manufacturing sector.

In partnership with Google Cloud, SoftServe provided valuable feedback in the development of the solutions, from early-stage implementation to launch. Manufacturing Data Engine is an end-to-end solution that processes, contextualizes, and stores factory data on Google Cloud’s market-leading data platform, providing a blueprint for the data. Manufacturing Connect is a factory edge platform, co-developed with Litmus Automation, that quickly connects to, and streams data from, any manufacturing asset and industrial system to Google Cloud.

“As a solutions-focused company, we are very proud to partner with Google Cloud and bring cutting-edge technology to our clients across the manufacturing sector,” said Volodymyr Semenyshyn, President, EMEA at SoftServe. “Our portfolio of partners is strong and strategic, and this partnership with Google Cloud allows us to leverage our expertise in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to deliver high value solutions to our manufacturing clients.”

Global competition and fast-paced demand patterns are top challenges for manufacturers today. SoftServe’ provided input for the development of the Manufacturing Data Engine and Manufacturing Connect from Google Cloud, the solutions that allow manufacturers to create industry-grade solutions rooted in Big Data and Artificial Intelligence to reduce downtime and optimize performance. In contrast to many pre-existing solutions, the new Google Cloud solutions bring key capabilities directly to engineers, enabling them to combine insights with deep domain expertise, leading to better results and achievement of objectives.

SoftServe is a Google Cloud Partner with deep and recognized expertise in leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Data Analytics for customers. SoftServe has been awarded five Google specializations, in addition to the 2020 Google Cloud Global Specialization Partner of the Year – Machine Learning.

To learn more about SoftServe’s partnership with Google Cloud and the launch of these innovative solutions, visit the partnership website.

About SoftServe

Employing more than 13,000 associates in 41 centers, offices, and client locations globally, SoftServe has a proven track record in healthcare and life sciences, financial services, retail, high-tech (ISVs), manufacturing, and energy industries. The company offers deep expertise across software engineering, cloud and DevOps, big data and analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, the Internet of Things, experience design and platforms, extended reality (XR) and robotics.

SoftServe delivers open innovation—from generating compelling new ideas, to developing and implementing transformational products and services. Our work and client experience are built on a foundation of empathetic, human-focused experience design that ensures continuity from concept to release. We empower enterprises and software companies to (re)identify differentiation, accelerate solution development, and vigorously compete in today’s digital economy.

Visit our website, blog, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter pages.