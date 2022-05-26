Emplifi Becomes TikTok Marketing Partner to Help Brands Unleash Power of Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, the leading unified customer experience (CX) platform, today announced an integration with the all-new TikTok Content Marketing specialty, which is part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. Emplifi is part of an inaugural group of content marketing partners that will make it easier for marketers to scale their content on TikTok. This initiative will allow customers using Emplifi’s Social Marketing Cloud the opportunity to expand their brand reach to an ever growing community of creative and energized followers on one of the world’s most popular video apps, without leaving the Social Marketing Cloud.

Through this integration, marketers will be able to use the Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud to:

Manage : Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok.

: Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok. Understand : Access and track profile and video metrics, compare to other platforms and benchmark performance within the TikTok app, optimize their strategies, and better understand their audiences and engagement

: Access and track profile and video metrics, compare to other platforms and benchmark performance within the TikTok app, optimize their strategies, and better understand their audiences and engagement Respond: Monitor the conversation happening on an organic TikTok page, delegate and respond to comments, understand the community's engagement style with each brand.

“Thanks to the integration of TikTok Content Marketing specialty, it has never been easier for marketers to use Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud to manage, optimize, and scale their TikTok content marketing efforts. TikTok analytics can be added to the workflow to analyze interactions, engagement rates, video views, geographic data, and more,” said Emplifi CEO Mark Zablan. “Social media teams can now have a holistic view of their performance across all social channels - including TikTok - all in one place.”

One organization that is already benefiting from the integration is Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), an iconic football (soccer) club based in Paris, France. They compete in Ligue 1, the top division of French football and have won over 40 official honors, including ten league titles and one major European trophy. Using Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud’s TikTok Content Marketing specialty integration, PSG analyzes the performance of their content, identifies top-performing campaigns, and guides future creative efforts to make content even more engaging. As a result of its continuously-optimized campaigns, PSG was the first football club to reach 10 million followers on TikTok and now reaches more than 25.4 million followers, making it the biggest sports organization on the platform as of March 2022.

“As early adopters of TikTok, we’ve seen huge success in building a loyal fanbase,” said Anthony Baca, Deputy Digital Director, Paris Saint-Germain. “This direct channel has allowed us to deepen relationships with our existing fans and connect with young fans in new regions. And with Emplifi Social Marketing Cloud, we’ve been able to track our success on the platform. We look forward to leveraging it to continue to create innovative and engaging content moving forward.”

"At TikTok, we are always looking for ways to make it easier for brands to develop great content that resonates with their communities,” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. “We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners into the TikTok Marketing Partner Program, and to be collaborating with some of the most trusted partners in the industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to help them to regularly publish content, gain valuable performance insight, and meaningfully engage with their communities."

Emplifi is the leading unified CX platform that brings marketing, commerce and care together to help businesses close the customer experience gap. More than 7,000 brands, including Delta Air Lines, Ford Motor Company and McDonalds, rely on Emplifi to provide their customers with outstanding experiences at every touchpoint. For more information, visit www.emplifi.io.