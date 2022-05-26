Khoros Announced as One of the First Official Partners in TikTok’s Marketing Partner Program, Content Marketing Specialty

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Khoros, an award-winning leader in digital-first customer engagement software and services, today announced it is one of the first badged partners to integrate with the all-new Content Marketing specialty that is part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. The partnership includes new TikTok API integrations, making it fast and easy for social media managers to manage their accounts and scale their content on TikTok—all without leaving the Khoros platform.

“It’s more important than ever for marketers to create content that feels native to each channel—TikTok is no exception. As one of the fastest-growing channels, TikTok is becoming integral for marketers’ digital strategy, which is why becoming an official partner was an easy decision,” said Jack Blaha, CEO at Khoros. “We’re excited to expand the breadth of channels our Khoros platform supports to include TikTok, so our customers can have a holistic view of their campaigns and create authentic connections across all channels.”

As an official badged Partner for the Content Marketing specialty, marketers will be able to publish and respond to content and easily measure the effectiveness and performance of their TikTok campaigns and activity within the Khoros platform. In turn, marketers can make more confident decisions about future campaigns, ad spend, and where to focus their TikTok efforts.

Through this integration, Khoros customers now have access to the following features in the Khoros platform:

TikTok publishing : Schedule and publish TikTok content to work more efficiently and collaboratively across all channels.

: Schedule and publish TikTok content to work more efficiently and collaboratively across all channels. TikTok analytics : Track brand-owned TikTok handles, analytics and performance, and report on all channels and campaigns in one place.

: Track brand-owned TikTok handles, analytics and performance, and report on all channels and campaigns in one place. Comment monitoring & moderation: View, monitor, and respond to comments on brand-owned TikTok content to get deep insights into what fans and customers are saying, resolve issues quickly, and better engage with your TikTok audience.

Several industry-leading brands, including Camping World and Randstad, have already benefited from the channel integration as alpha testers through Khoros’s platform:

“Having access to TikTok within Khoros is extremely valuable. We are able to ensure that we keep our TikTok account access secure, while simultaneously providing more visibility and results to a much larger team via the Khoros platform. These insights will ultimately help inform our strategy for TikTok and beyond,” said Gracie McIver, director of social media at Camping World.

“The Khoros platform has given us both deeper and broader knowledge of our TikTok campaigns. We've used that knowledge to make key adjustments to our strategy, and the results speak for themselves. With TikTok publishing and analytics capabilities now in Khoros, we’ve seen 30% audience growth, 17% growth in views per month, and have saved more than 2 hours per week in tracking and reporting,” said Karen Pace, director, social and content marketing at Randstad USA.

About Khoros

Khoros’s award-winning customer engagement platform helps over 2,000 global brands, including one-third of the Fortune 100 companies, create customers for life. With over 20 patented technologies, Khoros connects every facet of customer engagement, including digital contact centers, messaging, chat, online brand communities, CX analytics, and social media management. Combined with our top-rated services, the Khoros platform enables brands to connect with customers throughout their entire digital journey.

Khoros powers more than 500 million daily digital interactions and leverages AI to turn these interactions into actionable insights. Primarily owned by Vista Equity Partners, Khoros is recognized as one of the Best Places to Work both nationally and locally across our 11 offices around the world. For more information, visit khoros.com.