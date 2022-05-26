Trilliant to Deploy AMI in Partnership with SAMART Telcoms for Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), Thailand

THAILAND & SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trilliant, a leading global provider of utility solutions for advanced metering and smart grid systems, is pleased to announce a new partnership with SAMART to deploy Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) for the Provincial Electricity Authority of Thailand (PEA). The deployment demonstrates Trilliant’s continued commitment to utilities in the Asia Pacific region at market-leading performance levels.

“Trilliant is dedicated to providing innovative solutions for our customers across the globe,” said Andy White, Chairman & CEO of Trilliant. “Our platform allows for the deployment of hybrid-wireless technologies that can be used effectively with a variety of applications, allowing utilities to provide top level service to their customers. Partnering with SAMART allows us to deliver our software platform to support multiple meter brand deployments.”

PEA Thailand has awarded the contract to STS Consortium comprising SAMART Telcoms PCL and SAMART Communication Services.

“The fine selection of quality products from Trilliant, a world-class technology provider, has strengthened our solution offerings to PEA. We look forward to our long-term partnership and future collaboration in Thailand,” said Mr. Suchart Duangtawee, EVP of SAMART Telcoms PCL.

Trilliant has already connected more than 3 million smart meters for customers in India and Malaysia, with plans to deploy an additional 7 million meters over the next three years through existing partnerships. With the addition of PEA, Trilliant’s technology will soon be deployed in millions of new homes, helping utilities provide reliable access to electricity to their customers.

The continued deployments in APAC are a testament to Trilliant’s purpose-built technology for utilities and communities. Recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan as the 2021 Asia-Pacific Smart Utility Communications Platform Company of the Year, Trilliant remains dedicated to its technology innovation path.

Trilliant has continued to collaborate with energy service providers to complete installs of smart meters, head end systems and communication hubs in a safe and timely manner. These deployments support utilities in the pursuit of their environmental and sustainability goals through the continued streamlining of processes and enhanced management of energy services.

About Trilliant

Trilliant® empowers the energy industry with the only purpose-built communications platform that enables utilities and cities to securely and reliably deploy any application -- on one powerful network. With the most field-proven, globally compliant solutions in the market, Trilliant empowers you by connecting the world of things®. www.trilliant.com

About SAMART Telcoms PCL

SAMART TELCOMS GROUP provides solutions and services in ICT and digital innovation, including Network Solutions, Enhanced Technology, and Business Application ranging from consulting, system design, installation and implementation, operations, and maintenance as the leading and complete solution and service provider for clients in government and private sectors.