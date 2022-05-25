MechCan Inc. Announces Transaction with B.R.’s Plumbing and Heating

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MechCan Inc. (“MechCan”) is pleased to announce a partnership with B.R.’s Plumbing & Heating (“BR’s”), headquartered in Tillsonburg, Ontario. Serving Norfolk County, Oxford County, Brant County and the surrounding areas since 1993, BR’s is a local market leader offering plumbing, heating, and air conditioning installation and services. This marks MechCan’s second transaction since its launch in January 2022. MechCan was founded to enable owner-operators of mechanical services companies across Canada to realize the value in their business while preserving their legacy and best positioning their business for sustainable growth.

“We are thrilled to partner with Bart and Judy Rietveld, who have built an exceptional company that is well regarded in the community for the quality of its residential, commercial, and agricultural plumbing and HVAC services” said Spencer Ross, Co-Founder of MechCan. “We are eager to work with them to build on BR’s strengths and to support the brand well into the future. This is our second transaction in Southern Ontario and we intend to continue investing heavily in the region as we build out our Canadian mechanical services platform.”

“In the nearly 30 years since founding BR’s, our business and team has grown meaningfully,” said Bart Rietveld, Founder and President of BR’s. “We are proud to offer top-notch plumbing, heating and cooling services to Tillsonburg and the surrounding areas. We are confident that this partnership with MechCan will foster our existing tight-nit, family culture and accelerate our growth.”

BR’s will continue to operate under its local brand and retain its high-quality team of technicians and support staff with Bart Rietveld continuing to the lead the business as its President. Through this transaction, Bart will remain a significant shareholder of BR’s and lend his decades of experience in the industry to the MechCan team to help further the buildout of its mechanical services platform.

Portage M&A Advisory advised BR’s on the transaction.

About MechCan Inc.

MechCan is a proudly Canadian acquiror of and partner to mechanical services businesses nationwide. MechCan provides upfront liquidity, ongoing cash distributions, and long-term alignment to entrepreneurs and owners of HVAC, plumbing, controls, and other mechanical companies in return for an economic stake in their business. Partner companies maintain their local brand and continue to operate independently while benefitting from shared services and assistance with business operations.

For more information on MechCan, visit www.mechcan.ca

For more information on services offered by BR’s, visit www.brsplumbingandheating.ca