Jackson Expands RIA Distribution Network Through New Strategic Alliance with The Pinnacle Group

LANSING, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Jackson®), the main operating subsidiary of Jackson Financial Inc. 1 (NYSE: JXN), today announced a new distribution relationship with The Pinnacle Group (Pinnacle) to offer its advisory annuity products through Pinnacle’s outsourced insurance desk (OID), which serves more than 15,000 registered investment advisors (RIAs).

“We’re excited for this new relationship with Pinnacle, as it signifies Jackson’s ongoing commitment to diversifying and expanding our distribution opportunities,” said Bill Burrow, Senior Vice President, Private Wealth & Insurance Professionals, Jackson National Life Distributors LLC. “We look forward to working with the team at Pinnacle as we continue to meet RIAs where they are and help make it easier for them to do business with us.”

Pinnacle is a creative strategy and marketing firm dedicated to transforming the way the insurance and annuity industry does business. The team at Pinnacle makes it their goal to find creative ways to help advisors grow their businesses, discover innovative solutions, and meet the needs of their clients.

“We’re so honored to partner with Jackson. They are a critical partner in shaping our development to create the most dynamic fiduciary insurance planning platform in the industry,” said Morgan Christiansen, VP of Distribution at The Pinnacle Group. “At Pinnacle, we help our advisors create holistic plans for their clients, and through this partnership with Jackson, we can now strengthen those plans with some of the most innovative products in the marketplace.”

To learn more about the full suite of Jackson annuities now available to RIAs through Pinnacle’s OID, please contact Morgan Christiansen at 904-309-9527 to schedule a consultation.

ABOUT JACKSON

Jackson® (NYSE: JXN) is committed to helping clarify the complexity of retirement planning—for financial professionals and their clients. Our range of annuity products, financial know-how, history of award-winning service* and streamlined experiences strive to reduce the confusion that complicates retirement planning. We take a balanced, long-term approach to responsibly serving all of our stakeholders, including customers, shareholders, distribution partners, employees, regulators and community partners. We believe by providing clarity for all today, we can help drive better outcomes for tomorrow. For more information, visit www.jackson.com.

ABOUT PINNACLE

The Pinnacle Group is a creative strategy and marketing firm specializing in revenue growth for the financial services industry through the implementation of life, annuity, and advanced planning solutions. Pinnacle partners with broker-dealer institutions, RIAs, and independent advisors to help them amplify their message, expand their offerings, and elevate their business by seamlessly integrating turnkey departments inside their organizations

Jackson® is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc., Jackson National Life Insurance Company® (Home Office: Lansing, Michigan) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York® (Home Office: Purchase, New York).

