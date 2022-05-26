Exelon and Exelon Foundation Surprise Nine Female STEM Students With Full-Ride College Scholarships

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine young women --- graduates of the Exelon STEM Leadership Academy -- received the good news that the Exelon Foundation will be paying for their college education. Last year’s scholarship recipients surprised the new winners, letting them know that the Foundation will pay all costs associated with college, including tuition, room and board and all other expenses that aren’t covered by other confirmed scholarships, federal and state grants, and work-study programs. The total value of the nine scholarships is approximately $1 million.

The Exelon STEM Leadership Academy is a free, week-long experience for current 10th and 11th grade girls from diverse and low-income communities held each summer in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C./Baltimore and Chicago metro regions. More than 650 girls have participated over the last four years.

The STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship provides recipients with a clear pathway from participation in the Academy to college and then entry into the energy workforce, ideally as an Exelon employee. Launched in 2021, the scholarship is available to STEM Leadership Academy alumnae who are graduating from high school or who have already begun their post-secondary education at a two- or four-year educational institution.

“We want to ensure these outstanding young women the opportunity and financial flexibility to study at the college of their choice,” said Paula Conrad, vice president of Corporate Relations for Exelon. “It’s not just a scholarship, but, hopefully, a path to future leadership at Exelon.”

During the call to surprise this year’s scholarship winners, 2021 scholarship recipient Nesochim Iheanyiigwe said, “You’re joining a family of people who are going to support you, who are going to help you be successful and are just really going to have your back. So, know that you are going to be supported in every way and I’m excited to see you all become amazing young women.”

The STEM Leadership Academy Scholarship recipients of 2022 are:

STEM Academy Baltimore and DC

Allegre Oledibe, Springdale, Md. (General Engineering, Virginia Tech)

Micaela Venyo, Belcamp, Md. (Mechanical Engineering, Virginia Tech)

Tahreem Rana, Baltimore, Md. (Computer Science, University Maryland Baltimore County)

STEM Academy Chicago

Nicole Constante, Chicago, Ill. (Engineering Management, University of Illinois Chicago)

XiuYi Tan, Chicago, Ill. (Computer Science, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

Aditi Bhatt, Chicago, Ill. (Computer Engineering, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)

STEM Academy Philadelphia

Aliyana Banner, Yardley, Pa. (Mechanical Engineering, Drexel University)

Maitri Patel, Philadelphia, Pa. (Industrial and Operations Engineering, University of Michigan Ann Arbor)

Emily Curran, Jamison, Pa. (Computer Engineering, Villanova University)

More information about Exelon’s commitment to the communities it serves can be found here.

