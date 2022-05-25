ArborXR Announces Strategic Collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, Helping Companies Scale VR and AR Deployments

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ArborXR announced today the company will work with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. on an extended reality (XR) mobile device management (MDM) platform to make it easier for companies to scale virtual reality (VR) and augmented (AR) headset deployments.

By working closely with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners and direct enterprise clients, ArborXR and Qualcomm Technologies have identified key problems that still exist in scaling a fleet of XR headsets. Companies today looking to deploy a fleet of VR or AR devices face many challenges enrolling and provisioning headsets, managing them remotely, installing apps and updates, and controlling the user experience.

To solve these problems, ArborXR will provide device management software to Qualcomm Technologies’ XR customers and OEMs with large-scale deployments for use with Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting edge VR/AR hardware available. OEMs will be able to pre-install ArborXR, and ArborXR’s software will support new VR and AR reference designs from Qualcomm Technologies early in the development cycle.

ArborXR’s software allows organizations to manage VR & AR devices, deploy apps remotely, and lock down the user experience with a kiosk mode and a customizable launcher. Current ArborXR customers include Fortune 500 companies, universities and hundreds of independent software vendors.

“With large scale deployments, we’ve increasingly seen a need for this kind of deeper integration,” said ArborXR CEO Brad Scoggin. “By working with Qualcomm Technologies at the Snapdragon® platform level and directly with OEMs, we will be able to provide companies a powerful and seamless platform for managing their fleets.”

“We recognize the friction that still exists in deploying large numbers of VR & AR devices. Working with ArborXR can help us solve this problem,” said Said Bakadir, senior director of XR product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We are confident this collaboration with ArborXR will result in tremendous benefits for our customers and partners as we support their efforts to manage large-scale deployments.”

Companies can get started using ArborXR for free on up to 50 devices. To learn more, visit ArborXR.com.

About ArborXR

ArborXR puts you in command of XR device management. Confidently manage VR & AR devices at scale, remotely deploy content, and control what users can see and do. ArborXR is built with enterprise-level security and through working closely with dozens of Fortune 500 companies. Our mission is to help people live more meaningful lives through the power of XR. Join more than 600 companies in 60 countries already using ArborXR to manage their AR and VR fleets and learn more at ArborXR.com.

Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.