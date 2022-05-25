Blue Apron Adds Two New Wellness360 Partners

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) is strengthening its ecosystem of best-in-class partners as part of its Wellness360 initiatives. The company is adding two new strategic partnerships with Blue Cross Blue Shield and Planet Fitness, and renewing its program with Calm.

The expansion of Blue Apron’s partnership ecosystem is a key component of its growth strategy and plans to strengthen its customer base. The company continues to expect to grow customers sequentially in Q2, while maintaining quality of engagement. Quarter to date, Blue Apron is registering its highest Average Order Value ever with Average Revenue per Customer sustaining above $320, while the company grows its customer base. Blue Apron plans to continue to scale these efforts through 2022 as it diversifies its ecosystem of e-commerce and other channels for both subscription and non-subscription offerings.

Wellness360 is Blue Apron’s campaign centered on highlighting the different ways cooking can benefit holistic wellness. The initiative is focused on five key pillars—physical, brain, relationship, mental and financial health—and has accounted for approximately 20% of Blue Apron’s new customer registrants since it was launched in 2021.

“ As part of Wellness360, we aim to work with partners that help foster a healthy lifestyle. For example, companies like Blue Cross Blue Shield are leading the way in providing customer benefits that help instill proactive wellness behavior, while organizations like Planet Fitness have like-minded customers who may be interested in joint offers,” said Dani Simpson, Blue Apron’s Chief Marketing Officer. “ These two new partners complement the incredible relationships we already have and help us meet our goals of growing our partner portfolio to attract customers, while offering new experiences to our current ones.”

Partnerships are a key part of Blue Apron’s acquisition strategy as they reduce the cost of acquisition and attract like-minded consumers. The new and expanded brand partnerships include:

Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) —Blue Apron is now part of Blue365, a platform with millions of active users that offers premier health and wellness discounts to eligible BCBS members. At sign up, new Blue Apron customers will receive $20 off each of the first five orders in their subscription and $15 off the following 26 orders. Existing customers will receive $15 off their next 26 orders. To learn more, visit cook.ba/Blue365.

—Blue Apron is now part of Blue365, a platform with millions of active users that offers premier health and wellness discounts to eligible BCBS members. At sign up, new Blue Apron customers will receive $20 off each of the first five orders in their subscription and $15 off the following 26 orders. Existing customers will receive $15 off their next 26 orders. To learn more, visit cook.ba/Blue365. Calm —Building on a successful partnership last year, Blue Apron is renewing its collaboration with Calm, a leading app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Select new customers will be eligible to receive three free months of Calm premium. To learn more visit, cook.ba/Calm.

—Building on a successful partnership last year, Blue Apron is renewing its collaboration with Calm, a leading app for sleep, meditation and relaxation. Select new customers will be eligible to receive three free months of Calm premium. To learn more visit, cook.ba/Calm. Planet Fitness—Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand. Starting mid-June, Planet Fitness and Blue Apron will offer its respective customers exclusive offers and discounts. With more than 2,200 locations, you can find your local club by visiting PlanetFitness.com/gyms.

Blue Apron’s new partnership strategy is focused on four types of partners: acquisition partners; brand and media integrations; enterprise sales; and distribution and licensing. These partnerships are designed to reinforce Blue Apron’s brand equity, help the company differentiate from its competitors and allow for brand alignment with other like-minded organizations to mutually elevate their respective businesses.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

