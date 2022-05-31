Xavier University of Louisiana Partners with Kaplan to Offer Undergraduates Free Comprehensive Prep for Graduate-Level Admissions Exams and Professional Certifications

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xavier University of Louisiana, America’s only historically Black and Catholic university and one of the top-three HBCUs in the nation, announced today that it will immediately begin providing all of its undergraduate students with free prep courses for graduate-level admissions exams, including the GRE®, GMAT®, LSAT®, and MCAT®, and professional certifications, through a new partnership with global educational services provider Kaplan.

Xavier’s latest investment in its students is an expansion of its longtime partnership with Kaplan, which began a decade ago to assist Xavier graduates in their preparation for matriculation to medical school. Xavier consistently graduates more African American students and other students of color who earn MDs and PhDs in the sciences than any other college or university in the country. Additionally, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is among the nation’s top educators of African American pharmacists. The announcement of the Xavier-Kaplan partnership follows Xavier’s recent declaration about beginning the planning phases of opening its own medical school and graduate school of health sciences.

“An investment in a Xavier student is an investment in a brighter future. Our graduates leave our halls instilled with our mission to promote a more just and humane society,” said Dr. Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University of Louisiana. “Our work with Kaplan will ensure that our students have access to important resources that prepare them for the next step in their education.”

Kaplan has been preparing students for standardized tests for nearly 85 years, and Xavier is its inaugural partner for the company’s new ‘All Access’ initiative. As part of Kaplan’s All Access mission, colleges and universities can help all their undergraduates prepare for a variety of high-stakes admissions exams that students need to take to apply for graduate-level programs. Xavier students also have the opportunity to prepare for professional certifications in areas such as wealth management, cybersecurity, and Amazon Web Services. These professional certifications come through Kaplan Credegree programs, which are designed to enhance the job readiness and marketability of college students by partnering the traditional four-year degree with Kaplan’s educational programs. This allows students to complete their four-year degrees while earning industry-recognized credentials highly valued by employers.

“Xavier is constantly seeking ways to advance our students and nurture excellence,” said Dr. Anne McCall, provost and senior vice president of Academic Affairs at Xavier University of Louisiana. “We want to offer our talented Xavierites an array of tools we can to help them succeed as professionals and pursue their dreams.”

“Kaplan couldn’t be prouder to strengthen our longstanding relationship with Xavier University by providing its students with educational offerings that can be real game changers in their career trajectories. Administration leaders at Xavier University have been true visionaries in investing in their students’ futures and we’re incredibly excited to be on this journey with them,” said Mark Reimonenq, Kaplan’s director of university partner solutions. “Understandably, far too many students see admissions exams as a barrier to their success, instead of an opportunity to become successful, whether because of the price of preparation or because of the difficulty of the exam. Through All Access, Kaplan is eliminating these barriers and helping students achieve their goals, with both robust test prep and professional certification, with zero out-of-pocket expenses for them. Over the next few weeks and months, we’ll be announcing additional partnerships in this area, as more colleges and universities recognize its value and promise.”

About Xavier University of Louisiana

Xavier University of Louisiana, America’s only historically Black and Catholic University, is ranked among the top three HBCUs (historically Black colleges and universities) in the nation. Recognized as a national leader in STEM and health sciences, Xavier produces more African American students who graduate from medical schools each year than any other university in the United States. Additionally, Xavier’s College of Pharmacy is also among the top producers of African American pharmacists in the country.

Established in 1925 by Saint Katharine Drexel and the Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament as a place for African American and Native Americans to receive quality education, Xavier has since expanded its programs in art, business, education, biological sciences, chemistry, pharmacy and political science. More recent additions in robotics, bioinformatics, engineering, data science, neuroscience and genetics, in addition to new STEM-based master’s programs, have provided Xavier students (2815 undergraduates and 787 graduates) an unbeatable combination of traditional classroom study, hands-on research, service-learning opportunities and life experiences. Xavier students collaborate with world-renowned faculty, who are experts in their fields, to produce award-winning research and notable work. The winning Xavier formula provides students with a well-balanced curriculum and an environment that nurtures their intellect and feeds their souls, thereby facilitating a more just and humane society for all.

For more information about Xavier University of Louisiana, visit us online at www.xula.edu or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, or Twitter @XULA1925.

About Kaplan

Kaplan is a global educational services company that provides individuals, universities, and businesses with a diverse array of services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in 28 countries, Kaplan serves more than 1 million students each year and has partnerships with 1,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit https://kaplan.com.

