Japa Health Completes Closing of $1.245 Million Series Seed Round Funding With Smart Appliance Company Vesync

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Japa Health, Inc., a digital health content creation, data aggregation and B2B health and wellness solutions provider, today announced the closing of a $1.245 million series seed round. This seed round was led by Arcsync Co., Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of publicly-traded smart appliance company, Vesync Co., Ltd. Japa Health also will replace Apple Health, powering the VeSync app for over 3.1 million users of VeSync smart devices beginning later this year.

“Today’s announcement is a huge milestone for us. The partnership validates our vision for raising each individual’s vitality and is the first step of becoming the trusted source for holistic health for consumers,” said Japa Health Founder & CEO Sheryl Utal. “Vesync recognizes the need to deliver personalized wellness journeys rooted in education that prioritize fundamental aspects of consciousness, nervous system regulation and energy and that this is the future.”

Japa Health intends to use proceeds from the seed round to build predictive algorithms and content that deliver personalized health and wellness solutions to businesses and individuals.

“Sheryl brings a unique vision for a new paradigm of health. With our two companies working together – Japa Health’s platform and our smart technologies – consumers will be able to gain useful insights and receive actionable next steps for their health journey. It is a win-win and we are proud to partner with her,” said Vesync Co. Founder & CEO Grace Yang.

Japa Health: A Vision For The Future

Japa Health was inspired by Utal’s own healing journey from an autoimmune disease. The platform uses evidence-based, natural interventions based on both modern medicine and ancient wisdom. By using machine learning and a root-cause, holistic approach, Japa Health aims to help guide people to achieve their highest goals.

About Vesync Co., Ltd

Vesync Co., Ltd focuses on providing users with integrated health and wellness solutions with their ever-increasing technological IoT platform. Through their proprietary VeSync app, its primary goal is to provide users with personalized solutions and pathways to help users achieve their goals. Connecting over 3.1 million active users worldwide, Vesync’s integrated platform brings together numerous brands including its award-winning smart home brands, Levoit, Cosori, and Etekcity, and creates a centralized wellness platform. Its products are sold worldwide, including the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Japan. To learn more about Vesync, please visit https://www.vesync.com/.

About Japa Health

Laguna Niguel, Calif.-based Japa Health is a digital health content creation, data aggregation and B2B health and wellness solutions provider. Founded in 2020, the company’s mission is to teach every person in the world how to uncover their energetic potential so that humanity can experience its next stage of evolution. The platform offers modern, inspiring education and guidance to optimize health and self-mastery. The platform includes solutions to support management of daily practices across the 10 determinants of health. Japa Health inspires people to develop healthy habits that prevent the leading causes of death and reverse chronic disease.

For more information, visit www.japa.health.