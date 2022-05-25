Adams County Solid Waste & Recycling Teams with ERI to Offer Free E-Waste Recycling as Part of “Clean Sweep” Event

FRIENDSHIP, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adams County Solid Waste & Recycling has teamed with ERI, the nation’s leading recycler of electronics and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company; to provide Adams County residents with a convenient way to responsibly recycle unwanted consumer electronics as part of the county’s Agricultural & Household Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep Event.

This opportunity for local residents to dispose of their unwanted electronics in an environmentally responsible way – free of charge – will take place on Saturday, June 4th from 8am to 12pm at the Adams County Landfill and Recycling Center at 420 State Road 21, Friendship, Wisconsin.

Electronics will be collected as part of a larger recycling event for the community as part of the annual “Clean Sweep” event sponsored by Adams County and the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. The electronics recycling portion of the event, managed by ERI, is free to the public.

Accepted items for this special program include computer equipment, televisions, mobile devices and other electronics. ERI, a certified e-Steward, observes all e-Stewards procedures and guidelines to responsibly recycle and securely destroy personal data on all e-waste.

“It is an honor to provide an event to benefit the good people of Adams County, Wisconsin,” said John Shegerian, Chairman and CEO of ERI. “The work we will be doing on June 4th will prevent unwanted electronics from ending up in landfills, while providing a convenient way for people to de-clutter for the summer!”

Consumers with questions about the event are encouraged to e-mail swbilling@co.adams.wi.us or call 608/339-9178.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect people, the planet and privacy. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.