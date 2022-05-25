Casa Systems and Power & Tel Sign Master Distribution Agreement

PIPERTON, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Casa Systems, a premier network solutions provider, and Power & Tel, a leading distributor of communications products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services, recently signed a master distribution agreement for the Americas.

The agreement is Casa Systems’ first master distribution deal for the Americas and part of the company’s strategy to deliver a focused base of network solutions to a larger audience.

Power & Tel will initially be focused on Casa Systems Fiber Extension Products in the United States, Canada, Caribbean, and Latin America, with additional products being offered later in 2022. With new business opportunities on the horizon, these products will help fuel a very powerful solutions engine for growth for both companies.

“We are happy to welcome Power & Tel into Casa Systems’ authorized distribution channel,” said Rocco Lallone, Regional Vice President of Sales at Casa Systems. “Power & Tel’s long history in communications networks solutions coupled with their strong distribution expertise were key factors in this agreement.”

“The goal of both companies is to ensure product availability for immediate deployment. To excel in ICT, our customers deserve a partner that they can rely on for the right material at the right place at the right time – every time,” said Jennifer Sims, CEO, Power & Tel.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems delivers the core-to-door customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof products with cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, service providers trust Casa to deliver a disruptive architecture built specifically to meet their network needs. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximize revenue-generating capabilities including 4G / 5G core and radio access network solutions, fixed wireless access, fiber extension, Industrial IoT, cable and broadband network gateway (BNG) solutions.

About Power & Tel

Since our founding in 1963, Power & Tel's extensive distribution system has been providing an effective way for service providers and contractors to get the wide range of products needed to build and maintain communication networks. As a value-add partner, the company also offers efficient solutions for managing material and transactions, increasing asset visibility, and maximizing resource and facility capacity. Company headquarters are located in Piperton, TN, with branch offices and distribution centers throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Power & Tel's inventory, experience, and technologies can help you reduce costs within your supply chain and reach your profit objectives. To learn more visit www.ptsupply.com or call 800-238-7514.