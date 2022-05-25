 Healthcare Technology Report Names Nym’s Melisa Tucker Among 2022’s “Top 25 Women Leaders In Healthcare Software”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nym Health, a leader in transforming clinical language into actionable information, today announced that its Senior Vice President and Head of Product Melisa Tucker, was named among the 2022 “Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software” by The Healthcare Technology Report. The annual list recognizes women in senior leadership positions who have contributed meaningfully to the growth of their organizations, while playing an integral role in developing software products and services that are helping to transform healthcare for both patients and providers.

Tucker oversees Nym’s product, customer success and coding compliance organizations. She is responsible for further developing the company’s product vision, roadmap and innovation strategy to fuel future growth and drive the rapid adoption of Nym’s medical coding engine, which arms hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers with the technology to instantly interpret clinical language and automate burdensome, costly administrative processes.

“Our goal is to deliver a solution that powers automation and meaningfully reduces administrative complexity, enabling healthcare providers to spend more time focused on patient care while also optimizing their revenue cycles to ensure continued operations and long-term financial stability,” said Amihai Niederman, Nym’s CEO and Co-Founder. “We're delighted that the Healthcare Technology Report has recognized Melisa for her outstanding contributions to Nym, our clients and the healthcare processes we’re all working to transform to drive better patient care.”

Tucker joined Nym from Flatiron Health (acquired by Roche in 2018), where she served as Vice President of Product Management and Operations. She spearheaded the growth of Flatiron’s real-world evidence business from inception to industry leader, launching and growing multiple product lines in collaboration with key commercial and strategic partners. Prior to Flatiron, Melisa worked in management consulting at McKinsey & Company and in early-stage venture capital.

“It’s an honor to be included alongside this esteemed group of leaders from across the healthcare industry and to be part of Nym’s interdisciplinary team of specialists, who include world-class technologists, physicians, mathematicians, computational linguists, engineers and medical coders, among other experts,” Tucker said. “I share this recognition with the Nym team and am inspired by our mission-driven commitment to building tools that enable healthcare providers to instantly interpret clinical language and use this actionable information to deliver better care for patients.”

Selected among hundreds of nominees for this year’s “Top 25 Women Leaders in Healthcare Software,” the 2022 honorees represent companies that provide solutions across a wide range of areas, from connected care to clinical software, ambulatory practices, cost containment and more. The Healthcare Technology Report’s staff evaluated each submission based on recommendations from nominees' peers and colleagues, as well as a detailed review of leadership roles, longevity in the field, and technical expertise and business acumen, among other factors.

About The Healthcare Technology Report

The Healthcare Technology Report provides market research and insights, business news, investment activity updates, and important corporate developments related to the healthcare technology sector. Based in New York City, the firm is run by a seasoned team of editors, writers, and media professionals highly knowledgeable on healthcare technology and the various companies, executives, and investors that make up the sector.

Nym Health

Nym Health is the leader in transforming clinical language into actionable information, which can remove inefficiencies that add billions to the cost of care. By combining industry-leading technology with clinical expertise and a deep understanding of medical language, Nym is able to accurately decode medical charts in a way that is fast, explainable and compliant. The Company’s innovative solution for revenue cycle management (RCM) takes provider notes within patient charts and translates them into accurate diagnostic and billing charge codes, all within a matter of seconds and with zero human intervention. Along with 96+% accuracy, Nym’s RCM solution delivers audit-ready, traceable documentation for every code it generates, ensuring total visibility into why each code was assigned. The Nym solution can be quickly deployed and scaled based on volume and workflow needs, easing administrative burdens and allowing clinical teams to spend more time focused on patient care.

Based in New York City with R&D capabilities in Tel Aviv, Nym is building an interdisciplinary team of specialists including technologists, physicians, mathematicians, computational linguists, engineers, medical coders and more. Investors in Nym include Addition, GV, Bessemer Venture Partners, Dynamic Loop Capital, Lightspeed, Tiger Global, Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner. To learn more about Nym, visit nym.health.