Mambu and Brim Financial partner to deliver transformative digital banking, embedded finance products platform in real-time

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Market-leading SaaS banking platform Mambu, and Brim Financial (Brim), one of the fastest growing fintech companies in North America, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver a modern, more powerful digital banking, deposit, lending and cards platform across Canada and the U.S.

Brim’s robust and modular platform as a service (PaaS) technology and credit card infrastructure connects with Mambu’s cloud-native composable banking platform to deliver transformative and comprehensive products. Additionally, Brim’s digital experience and full suite of card capabilities for both businesses and consumers, virtual cards and digital payments like Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay will now be seamlessly integrated with Mambu’s platform.

These complementary platforms now enable faster development and delivery of digital-first banking solutions and embedded finance products including alternative lending models such as buy now, pay later (BNPL), and next generation card products. This boosts digital transformation and financial innovation as customers can bring solutions to market faster, drive down cost barriers and scale efficiently.

“We are partnering with Mambu to redefine banking services in North America,” said Rasha Katabi, CEO & Founder, Brim Financial. “In today's fast evolving landscape, FIs, fintechs and non-FIs are looking for speed to market and real-time innovation. We offer comprehensive card and banking solutions, providing customers the ability to quickly bring to market new and innovative products and services for businesses and consumers. We are well positioned to be at the forefront of this transformation that's shaping the way we live, connect and engage for decades to come.”

Mambu’s Head of Partners, North America, Cyrus Taheri, said, “We have a lot of synergy with Brim and, together, we are uniquely positioned in the market to support financial institutions through their digital strategy, by creating a seamless embedded finance experience. This partnership further bridges the gaps in the current market, driving digital innovations and bringing significant benefits to our customers. Our value proposition is centered in offering a complete platform that can be deployed at speed. Our capabilities can be consumed in their entirety or ‘a la carte’, giving a very unique proposition able to accelerate time to market, but also enabling the much-needed flexibility for innovation and change. Together, we can help institutions rapidly compose and launch best in class banking experiences.”

About Mambu

Mambu is the world’s only true SaaS cloud banking platform. Launched in 2011, Mambu fast-tracks the design and build of nearly any type of financial offering for banks of all sizes, lenders, fintechs, retailers, telcos and more. Our unique composable approach means that independent components, systems and connectors can be assembled in any configuration to meet business needs and end user demands. Mambu has 900 employees​ that support 200 customers in over 65 countries - including N26, BancoEstado, OakNorth, Raiffeisen Bank, ABN AMRO, League Data and Grameen America. www.mambu.com

About Brim Financial

Brim Financial, headquartered in Toronto, is one the fastest growing fintechs. Brim is uniquely positioned with a vertically integrated technology platform that delivers real-time product innovation enabling their partners to stay ahead of the competition. With Brim's Platform as a Service, partners can customize every element of the platform and leverage Brim's end-to-end services, on a modular and turnkey basis. Brim's Embedded Banking and Finance solutions deliver a fully configurable digital platform, personal and SMB credit cards and an entire spectrum of payment solutions including integrated BNPL, Rewards and Loyalty, Customer Engagement and Analytics, and Integrated Enterprise Workflow Platforms. To learn more, visit www.brimfinancial.com