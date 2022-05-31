Stellus Capital Management, LLC Provides Unitranche Financing in Support of Onclusive’s Acquisition of Critical Mention

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stellus Capital Management, LLC (“Stellus”), a leader in middle market direct lending, announced today that its affiliates provided senior debt financing and an equity co-investment to support the acquisition of Critical Mention, Inc. (“Critical Mention”) by Onclusive (the “Company”), a portfolio company of Symphony Technology Group (“STG”).

Onclusive, headquartered in London, UK, provides industry-leading media monitoring, measurement, and workflow management solutions for public relations and communications. The Company was formed in 2022 after merging Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence businesses with Onclusive, Inc. and PRgloo Ltd. and rebranding the platform “Onclusive”. The acquisition of Critical Mention, a media monitoring suite that provides real-time search, monitoring, and results of audio and visual streams, will expand the Company’s capabilities and geographic scale as a market leader in the U.S.

J.T. Treadwell, Managing Director at STG, said, “Critical Mention is a very strong addition to our new platform Onclusive, giving us a U.S. based operation of scale, accretive cloud-based monitoring technologies, and a high quality team that will enhance our solutions and help drive our growth, both in the US and globally. Stellus was a constructive partner to this highly accretive acquisition, ramping up quickly on our platform strategy and providing a flexible capital solution to support Onclusive’s future growth.”

Adam Pollock, Managing Director at Stellus, added, “We appreciate the opportunity to partner with STG and support its investment in Onclusive. Critical Mention will bolster its positioning within the global media intelligence industry in supporting clients with real-time insights, technology, and expertise under one platform.”

About Stellus Capital Management

Stellus was founded in 2012 and formed in conjunction with the spin-out of the Direct Capital Unit of the D. E. Shaw group. Stellus’ senior team helped create the Direct Capital Unit in 2004 and has been investing together in the middle market for 18 years. Since 2004, the Stellus team has deployed approximately $8 billion into more than 300 middle market companies, developing a broad and deep expertise in this segment of the private investing market. Stellus currently has approximately $2.6 billion in assets under management, with offices in Houston, TX, the Washington, D.C. area, and Charlotte, NC. Learn more at www.stelluscapital.com.