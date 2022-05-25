Centric Brands and Coach expand licensing partnership to include soft accessories.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Centric Brands LLC (“Centric” or the “Company”) today announced an expanded partnership with Coach as the exclusive license partner to design, manufacture, and distribute Coach soft accessories.

The new collection will feature men’s, women’s, and all gender soft accessories that capture the colorful spirit of the Coach brand and build on the iconic “C” logo. Product categories will include cold weather items such as hats, gloves, wraps and scarves as well as caps, lightweight scarves and hair accessories with a suggested retail price from $75-$225.

The announcement to expand into soft accessories deepens the relationship between Centric Brands and Coach, which began in 2015 with an agreement to design and manufacture costume jewelry for Coach outlet stores globally. Centric Brands is now the exclusive source for Coach costume jewelry, globally, through wholesale, retail, and outlet, as well as e-commerce channels.

“We are excited to expand our long-term partnership with Coach, adding new product categories that speak to the expertise of Centric and contribute to the power of the iconic Coach brand,” said Jarrod Kahn, Accessories Group President, Centric Brands.

“We captured the spirit of Coach in a collection of soft accessories that is a natural and seamless extension of the brand, and we are confident it will resonate with current and new Coach customers,” said Abe Dweck, Accessories Executive Vice President, Centric Brands.

The collection will debut in the Fall at select department stores, including Nordstrom, Macy’s and online. Coach retail, outlet, and Coach.com will also carry the collection.

About Centric Brands LLC.

Centric Brands LLC is a global leading lifestyle brand collective that has unparalleled expertise in product design, development and sourcing, retail and digital commerce, marketing, and brand building. Centric designs, sources, markets, and sells high-quality products in the kids, men’s and women’s apparel, accessories, beauty, and entertainment categories. The Company’s portfolio includes licenses for more than 100 iconic brands, including Calvin Klein®, Tommy Hilfiger®, Nautica®, Spyder®, and Under Armour® in the kid’s category; Joe’s Jeans®, Buffalo®, Hervé Léger®, and IZOD® in the men’s and women’s apparel category; Coach®, Kate Spade®, Michael Kors®, All Saints®, Frye®, Timberland®, Hunter®, and Jessica Simpson® in the accessories category; and in the entertainment category, Disney®, Marvel®, Nickelodeon®, and Warner Brothers® among many others. The Company also owns and operates Zac Posen®, Hudson®, Robert Graham®, Avirex®, Fiorelli®, and Taste Beauty® and operates a joint venture brand, Favorite Daughter, with Sara and Erin Foster. The Company’s products are sold through leading mass-market retailers, specialty and department stores, and online. The Company is headquartered in New York City, with U.S. offices in Los Angeles and Greensboro, and international offices in Asia, Europe, Montreal, and Toronto. Centric Brands social impact efforts are centered around our commitment to serve and uplift the communities where we live and do business. Through our collective volunteerism and contributions, we are dedicated to making a caring and lasting impact on the world around us.

For more information about Centric Brands, please visit www.centricbrands.com.

About Coach

Coach is a global fashion house founded in New York in 1941. Inspired by the vision of Creative Director Stuart Vevers and the inclusive and courageous spirit of its hometown, the brand makes beautiful things, crafted to last – for you to be yourself in. Coach is a Tapestry, Inc brand. Tapestry is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TPR.