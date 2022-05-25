Ellipses Pharma and SunRock Biopharma Enter Into a Licensing Agreement for a First-in-class Bifunctional HER3:TRAIL Fusion Protein

LONDON & SANTIAGO DE COMPOSTELA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SunRock Biopharma S.L. (“SunRock”), a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a portfolio of innovative bispecific antibodies to treat incurable cancer, and Ellipses Pharma Limited (“Ellipses”), a global drug development company focused on accelerating the development of new oncology treatments, announce that they have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement for SRB22, a fully human bifunctional HER3:TRAIL fusion protein, which going forward will be known as EP0017.

Under the agreement, Ellipses has been granted global rights to develop and commercialise EP0017 and will assume the full cost and responsibility for the remaining pre-clinical and clinical development of the compound. In line with its strategy, Ellipses intends to out licence EP0017 for commercialisation if it proves safe and effective in clinical trials. SunRock will continue to be involved in the development of EP0017 to ensure efficient translational activities through a service agreement with Ellipses. If Ellipses out-licences EP0017, SunRock will also receive milestone payments and royalties.

EP0017 is a first-in-class bifunctional fusion protein with a dual mechanism of action. It selectively targets HER3, which is overexpressed in several different tumour types, and additionally, binds to the tumour death receptors DR4 and DR5, inducing tumour cell death. Promising data has been generated in a range of preclinical models that demonstrate the potential of EP0017.

Laureano Simón, Ph.D., CEO of SunRock Biopharma, said

“The agreement with Ellipses will speed up the development of EP0017, moving this potentially life-changing asset towards the clinic and then hopefully towards cancer patients who desperately need novel approaches to fight invasive tumours.”

Rajan Jethwa, MD, CEO of Ellipses Pharma commented:

“Our mission is to rapidly develop innovative cancer therapies, to get these therapies into the clinic as quickly as possible and potentially save more lives. We are excited about the opportunity to progress the development of this promising asset and look forward to working with SunRock to expedite the preclinical work.”

About SunRock Biopharma S.L.

Since its inception in 2014, SunRock has developed a comprehensive pipeline of seven therapeutic antibodies, bispecific antibodies and fusion proteins with proven therapeutic effects against several types of tumours that currently lack a treatment.

The innovative spirit of SunRock defines the development of all its molecules, that are the result of a disruptive technological platform that has led to pioneer therapies with an innovative format, including first-in-class bispecific antibodies and fusion proteins that target both novel and well-known therapeutic targets. SunRock’s project portfolio is generating great expectations among patient associations, major hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies. The Government of Galicia participates in SunRock through the Galicia Innova Tech Fund, FICC.

About Ellipses Pharma Limited

Ellipses Pharma is a global drug development company based in London, focused on accelerating the development of cancer medicines and treatments through an innovative drug development model that combines unbiased vetting to de-risk initial asset selection with an uninterrupted funding flow to minimize the time it takes to advance lead products through clinical trials and reach patients. For more information, please visit ellipses.life