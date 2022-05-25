RealTerm Energy and Ubicquia Help 30 Cities Reduce Streetlight Energy Consumption by 67%

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RealTerm Energy, a leader in providing energy-efficient turnkey LED street-lighting conversions for municipalities, and Ubicquia, a company dedicated to making intelligent street infrastructure that is easy to deploy and monitor, today announced they have completed 25 smart street lighting projects and are in the final stages of completing projects in 5 other cities across the United States and Canada. RealTerm Energy has also deployed other Ubicquia streetlight platforms for air quality monitoring, public WIFI and video analytics to enhance public safety.

These cities, concerned about their carbon footprint, have converted their streetlights to LED and implemented smart lighting controls. Over half the cities in North America have made the conversion to LED lights; but less than 10% have opted to add lighting controls. Lighting controls can deliver an additional ~20% in energy savings by enabling communities to implement remote dimming schedules. They also give cities real-time alerts that help them predict, prevent, and address challenges, thereby radically improving operational efficiency. According to research by Northeast Group, LED conversions with smart lighting controls typically result in a 60-80% reduction in energy usage, along with a corresponding reduction in carbon emissions.

“As the market evolves and municipalities begin to understand LED streetlight technology, we are seeing the adoption of smart controls at the beginning of the process,” said Mike Coyle, Sales and Marketing Vice President at RealTerm Energy.

The cities are using the following platforms to deliver savings:

UbiCell® Smart Streetlight Controller, which installs in minutes and is compatible with 360 million streetlights worldwide. The controllers allow communities to schedule and dim lights, enabling them to reduce power consumption, carbon emissions and cost. UbiSmart™ Air Quality Monitor Plus (AQM+), which gives cities a way to monitor particulate pollution and other air quality hazards. This platform can identify potential environmental risks, such as a forest fire or pollutants, which may be harmful to people’s health. UbiVu®, a cloud-based management tool that makes monitoring and operating cities’ intelligent street infrastructure easy and intuitive. Cities can use this to monitor energy usage data and air quality, as well as troubleshoot equipment and perform scheduling.

“By deploying next-generation smart lighting controls and air quality monitoring platforms in communities across the country, RealTerm Energy and Ubicquia are helping municipalities improve the environment and quality of life for their residents,” said Mark Carter, Vice President of Smart Solutions, RealTerm Energy. “We are proud to work with Ubicquia and community leaders to help cities and towns make significant, measurable cuts to their environmental impact, energy usage, and costs.”

“We are honored to be a valued smart city technology partner to RealTerm Energy,” said Ian Aaron, CEO of Ubicquia. “Mark and his team have a proven LED streetlight conversion program that saves their municipal customers money, energy and reduces greenhouse gas emission. Our easy to install and manage platforms, combined with RealTerm Energy’s expertise is making smart city services a reality to cities of all sizes.”

The Town of Ogunquit, Maine reported that by changing to LED streetlights, instead of paying Central Maine Power $75,000 annually, the cost to taxpayers will be less than $12,000. In addition to the cost savings, the environmental benefits through reduced energy usage is estimated to reduce the Town’s carbon footprint by 139 tons annually.

“We are very pleased that we have taken on the management of all our streetlights and completed the conversion of our cobraheads and decorative fixtures in the project with RealTerm. We're saving money through reduced operating costs and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and as an extra perk, we received recognition and a grant award from NYSERDA for the accomplishment.” Marcy Denker, Sustainability Coordinator, Village of Nyack, NY.

“Pepperell is strongly committed to climate change issues and considered converting to LEDs as an opportunity to reduce energy consumption. We have also declared ourselves a Dark Sky friendly community and strive to eliminate unneeded nighttime lighting. This conversion reduces nighttime lighting and glare without compromising the public safety benefits of street lighting,” said Andrew MacLean, Town Administrator, Town of Pepperell, Massachusetts.

About Ubicquia

Ubicquia started with a simple idea: we can use existing streetlights and utility poles to make communities smarter, safer and more connected. Since then, the company has helped municipalities, utilities and communication service providers control lighting costs; accelerate 5G deployments; extend public Wi-Fi; deliver video security services; and protect against grid failures. Ubicquia’s products are compatible with more than 360 million streetlights and 500 million utility poles worldwide. We are dedicated to making technology that is easy to install and affordable.

About RealTerm Energy

Founded in 2013, we are North American leaders in LED & Smart Lighting Controls with over 350 successful projects across the U.S. and Canada. Our success is built on a stellar reputation for smooth and timely delivery, a price for performance beyond compare, and a customer-focused mentality offering quality, efficiency and professionalism every time. We also offer innovative and accessible Smart City and Smart Building solutions. Ask us about them.