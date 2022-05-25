AdAdapted Partners With LiveRamp to Expand Network Audience and Increase Targeting Efficiency

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AdAdapted, the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers, today announced it has partnered with LiveRamp, the leading data connectivity platform. Together, AdAdapted and LiveRamp are providing brands and retailers expanded network audiences and increased efficiency in targeting.

LiveRamp is leveraged by brands and their partners to connect people, data and devices across the digital and physical world. LiveRamp’s proprietary identity graph, LiveRamp ID™, is the largest consumer demographic database on the open internet, with more than 250 million consumers represented in the U.S., and many worldwide.

Through this new partnership, AdAdapted’s retailers and CPG customers now receive the following benefits:

The ability to reach more shoppers by gaining critical insights on new, relevant audiences to target

Increased campaign performance through enhanced targeting efficiency, effectively growing return on ad spend (ROAS) and other key performance metrics

Accurate measurements of media effectiveness and better understandings of the impact of media investments on people-based campaigns

“Partnering with LiveRamp enables our customers to expand opportunities to reach their specific audiences, as well as continue to create personal and engaging experiences,” said Mike Pedersen, co-founder and CEO, AdAdapted. “These capabilities will provide retailers and brands the ability to deliver better business outcomes and maximize the value of their data.”

AdAdapted has increased its audience size since implementing LiveRamp. Now, with the help of LiveRamp ID, AdAdapted is able to target users across several touchpoints that it previously was unable to reach, including consumers on desktops and touch devices.

“Integrating with LiveRamp was fast and easy, and we immediately started seeing a return on investment,” said Ben Riggleman, VP of Engineering, AdAdapted. “This partnership is just the start of the many great things we hope to do with LiveRamp.”

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp is the leading data enablement platform for the safe, easy and effective use of data. Powered by core identity resolution capabilities and an unparalleled network, LiveRamp enables companies and their partners to better connect, control, and activate data to transform customer experiences and generate more valuable business outcomes. LiveRamp’s fully interoperable and neutral infrastructure delivers end-to-end addressability for the world’s top brands, agencies, and publishers. For more information, visit www.LiveRamp.com.

About AdAdapted

AdAdapted is the leading shopping list marketing and insights platform built for CPG brands, agencies, and retailers. AdAdapted’s powerful list data and unique ad products help the world’s top CPGs meet their most important goals. With 110MM+ US shoppers using a mobile grocery list app, AdAdapted has built a distinct audience and ad offering no other solution can provide. No one gets branded products on the list and in the cart like AdAdapted.