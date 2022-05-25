Lufthansa Group Selects Kibo To Provide Engaging Personalized Digital Experiences

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced that the Lufthansa Group, one of the world’s leading airline groups, selected Kibo Personalization, powered by Monetate and Certona, to personalize and optimize web and app experiences across communications for both online visitors and passengers.

The Lufthansa Group, whose network airlines branch includes Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and SWISS, will leverage Kibo Personalization to deliver a consistent and engaging digital experience for both airline passengers and visitors looking to book travel across various digital touchpoints.

The Lufthansa Group chose Kibo to play a pivotal role in their digital commerce strategy. With Kibo Personalization, Lufthansa Group found a solution that they could use to see fast ROI from smart, easy-to-use features like testing and experimentation, leveraging cutting-edge, 1-to-1 personalization.

“Kibo will supercharge our experimentation and optimization programs,” said Laura Hornbake, head of digital analytics, Lufthansa Group. “Kibo has proven demonstratable value from working with one of our core brands, so expanding the partnership to the Lufthansa Group was a great decision. Kibo provides an easy-to-use, agile platform with the backing of tactical and strategic expertise, which will really accelerate our test-and-learn approach to improving our digital platforms.”

“We’re thrilled that Lufthansa Group has selected Kibo Personalization,” said Brian Wilson, chief operating officer for Kibo. “Kibo Personalization is built for businesses looking to become customer experience leaders through our easy-to-use agile testing and personalization platform backed by the strategic expertise of our customer success teams. With Kibo, Lufthansa Group will be able to deliver great customer experiences across all touchpoints.”

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, headless eCommerce, and enterprise-grade order management. Global clients like Reebok, Office Depot and Lufthansa Group rely on Kibo’s API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including composable headless commerce, to meet high growth goals and deliver on customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

About Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Group is an aviation company with operations worldwide. It plays a leading role in its European home market. With 105,290 employees, the Lufthansa Group generated revenue of EUR 16,811m in the financial year 2021.

The Lufthansa Group is composed of the segments Network Airlines, Eurowings and the Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines. Lufthansa German Airlines also includes regional airlines Lufthansa CityLine and Air Dolomiti as well as Eurowings Discover, the new holiday airline from the Lufthansa Group which started operations in July 2021 and focuses on the touristic segment. Eurowings focuses on short-haul traffic in European point-to-point traffic. Aviation Services particularly includes the Logistics, MRO and Catering segments. The Lufthansa Group also includes the Additional Businesses and Group Functions. This business segment includes in particular Lufthansa AirPlus, Lufthansa Aviation Training and Lufthansa Systems.