Redbird Communications Group and Ten|10 Group Announce Strategic Transition

FORT WORTH, Texas & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Redbird Communications Group (Redbird) and the TEN|10 Group (TEN|10) announced today that they have completed a strategic transition whereby Redbird will assume the leadership and management of TEN|10’s robust oil and gas practice. Current TEN|10 team members have begun working in collaboration with Redbird’s energy communications professionals, providing a seamless continuum of communications counsel and service for TEN|10 energy clients.

Redbird Communications Group, based in Fort Worth and San Antonio, Texas, is a full-service strategic communications firm focused solely in the oil and gas industry. Founded in early 2019 and led by co-founders Meggan Morrison and Meredith Howard, Redbird offers a full range of services including media and public relations; website design and development; graphic design; crisis communications and incident response preparedness; environment, social and governance (ESG) consulting; media training; executive coaching; and corporate message development. Redbird focuses primarily on independent, private midstream and oil and gas exploration and production companies.

“I have worked with the TEN|10 Group for many years, most especially with the late founder, Casey Nikoloric, who was a mentor to me in the early years of my consulting career,” said Meredith Howard, Redbird co-founder and principal. “The opportunity to carry on Casey’s legacy and work alongside the remarkable team she developed is an honor. While the company name may be different, the service will be the same. We look forward to growing new relationships and continuing to provide our clients with outstanding counsel.”

“With the tragic passing of our founder and my friend Casey Nikoloric, our goal for the transition of our oil and gas practice has remained simple: to continue to provide TEN|10 clients with the high level of service and guidance they have come to expect,” said Steve Foster, longtime member of the TEN|10 team and interim principal. “I have worked with members of the Redbird team since 2013, and there is no doubt that they have the skills and capabilities to meet this goal. I am excited about this transition and the opportunity to continue to help drive our clients’ growth through strategic communications.”

Based in Denver, TEN|10 was founded by the late Casey Nikoloric and grew to be a premier strategic marketing and communications firm serving independent energy companies, private equity firms, and nonprofits. Under the new leadership of Nikoloric’s son, Ed Hine, TEN|10 will continue to provide communications services in the nonprofit and educational sectors.

About Redbird Communications Group

Redbird Communications Group (Redbird) is a full-service strategic communications firm for the energy industry. From media relations and marketing to issues management and ESG, we understand the opportunities and challenges our clients face and can help deliver messages in the most positive and productive way. Redbird has offices in Fort Worth and San Antonio and is led by co-founders Meggan Morrison and Meredith Howard, each with nearly 20 years of experience in the energy industry. For more information, please visit www.redbirdpr.com