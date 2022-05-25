Connectify HR now offering access to HealthPartners UnityPoint Health plans

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connectify HR, an Iowa-based Professional Employer Organization that provides small-to-midsize businesses with human resources services, expertise and technology, has selected HealthPartners UnityPoint Health as its health insurance provider. Connectify HR will sponsor a HealthPartners UnityPoint health plan with several unique plan designs allowing eligible Iowa-based clients to participate in the plan beginning in July 2022.

“HealthPartners UnityPoint Health is finding creative ways to make health care coverage simple and affordable, and partnering with Connectify HR is yet another example,” said Becky Woody, President and CEO of HealthPartners UnityPoint Health. “Clients will be able to secure better benefits at more competitive rates, giving their employees access to traditional health insurance and a full complement of value-added services.”

The plan offers an open access network that includes every hospital in Iowa and 97 percent of the care providers in the state. In addition to coverage, plan members have access to the following services:

Medication Therapy Management: Ensures drug safety and effectiveness for members taking multiple medicines

Prescription shopping tool: Helps members find the lowest cost of medicine, transfer pharmacies and uncover ways to save on their prescriptions

Nurse navigators: Help with health care needs, benefits and choosing a treatment option and other support

Behavioral health navigators: Support for mental or chemical health needs, benefits, choosing a treatment option and more

“Our clients grow faster by attracting and retaining great talent. Providing their employees with comprehensive health insurance choices demonstrates their commitment to the overall well-being of their employees and their families,” said Melissa Ness, President and CEO, Connectify HR. “With HealthPartners UnityPoint Health and their strong network, we are excited to offer our clients access to market-leading health benefits usually only available to larger employers.”

While most larger employers offer some type of traditional group health insurance, small businesses are less likely to select traditional health insurance due to cost, fewer market options and size. According to U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), there are 54,049 businesses in Iowa that have one to 19 employees, and another 7,587 businesses that have 20 to 499. Nearly half of all Iowa employees (47.8%) are employed by small businesses.

About HealthPartners UnityPoint Health

HealthPartners UnityPoint Health is driven to improve the health and well-being of those we serve. Launched in 2015, the company combines the award-winning health plan financing and administration of HealthPartners with UnityPoint Health’s extensive provider network and care system. Together, HealthPartners UnityPoint Health offers high-quality, affordable care and coverage in Iowa and western Illinois. To learn more, visit healthpartnersunitypointhealth.com.