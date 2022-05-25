My First Bicycle Foundation Announces New Partnership With Cycling Canada

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My First Bicycle Foundation (“My First Bicycle”).

Do you remember the freedom of your first bicycle? My First Bicycle wants to help children in Canada enjoy the benefits of having their own bicycle and the freedom a bicycle can provide.

My First Bicycle will donate a brand-new bicycle, lock, and helmet to financially disadvantaged children in Canada who qualify through the My First Bicycle online application process.

"My First Bicycle is very excited to partner with Cycling Canada and their HopOn Program. This is a natural fit with the HopOn national grassroots program which aims to make cycling more accessible to all kids across Canada. Together we have an incredible opportunity to provide bikes to kids that take the HopOn program that might not have a bicycle, we can help get more kids on bikes and that's our goal," says Todd McCallum, Director of My First Bicycle.

The My First Bicycle Foundation is a registered Canadian charity established in 2014 in Calgary. We began as a foundation that helped financially disadvantaged kids play hockey and have now transitioned to donating bicycles to under privileged children across Canada. In 2022, we will be donating over 700 bicycles across the nation. If you’d like to help our charity, learn more about our program or for application details, please visit: www.myfirstbicycle.ca or email us at: info@myfirstbicycle.ca.

My First Bicycle has secured four corporate partnerships for the next five years totaling in excess of $1,000,000 to fund its bicycle program for financially disadvantaged children in Canada. The organizations are: Digital Commerce Bank, Cannonball Capital, Atlantis Financial Corporation and Gigadat.

HopOn Program

HopOn is a games-based cycling program that teaches school-aged kids across Canada the joys of cycling safely. HopOn is overseen by Cycling Canada and delivered locally by our Provincial and Territorial Cycling Associations. Visit their website to learn more: www.hoponcanada.ca/.