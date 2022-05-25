Slice and Eastern Underwriting Managers Partner to Protect Small Businesses

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The partnership will give agents access to fast, easy, digital quotes and coverage for small businesses across the United States.

Slice Labs Inc. (Slice), a technology company with the first on-demand insurance platform, announced today a new partnership that will give Eastern Underwriting Managers’ agents access to Slice’s 100% digital platform for small business coverage.

The launch will include General Liability coverage for artisan contractors, general contractors and remodelers, a product that has been very successful with small businesses.

“We’re excited to simplify the selling experience for agents with highly competitive coverage,” said Garland Byrd, President of Eastern Underwriting Managers.

“Expanding our reach through distribution partners like Eastern Underwriting Managers allows us to continue to deliver an Amazon-like experience in insurance to agents and customers alike, and broaden our reach to protect small businesses,” said Tim Attia, co-founder and CEO of Slice.

About Slice Labs:

Slice Labs Inc. is building the future of insurance by enabling insurers, MGAs, and technology platforms to build intelligent and intuitive, on-demand digital insurance products via Slice’s cloud-based platform. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, Slice has been consistently recognized as an insurance and technology leader by industry publications, awards, and Tier 1 publications. To learn more, visit https://slice.is. Follow Slice on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Eastern Underwriting Managers:

Eastern Underwriting Managers was formed in February of 2015, as a multiline MGA Wholesaler located in Knoxville, TN. Their primary focus is to provide solutions for small to medium size retail insurance agents providing a quick quote turnaround time. Eastern Underwriting Managers do not require any volume commitments or fees to become an appointed agent with us. Their markets are designed to accommodate various industry segments and are available in most states.