Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company is Recognized by BabyCenter and Healthline Food Awards

AMSTERDAM, New York--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company, a leading baby and toddler food manufacturer, is pleased to announce it received two recent awards. Beech-Nut Naturals® is the 2022 recipient of the BabyCenter Food Award for “Best Baby Purée Brand.” Beech-Nut Naturals®, Stage 1 is recognized by Healthline as the “Best Overall Baby Food.”

BabyCenter describes Beech-Nut Naturals: “Beech-Nut has been making simple baby food since 1931, and not much has changed since: They still make purees of non-GMO ingredients from vines and trees, cook them lightly to preserve nutrients, and pack them into recyclable glass jars.” BabyCenter is recognized as the largest digital parenting resource, reaching over 45 million users monthly. BabyCenter editors identify award contenders through user engagement and then survey real parents to determine winners.

Healthline consulted with a medical standards team, pediatricians, parents, available research, and used their own babies as taste testers to identify contenders. The “Best Overall Baby Food” is described as, “An all-around fan favorite…The ingredients in Beech-Nut baby foods are simple, with no artificial additives. Plus, these little glass jars are available at most grocery stores, so they’re easy to find.” Healthline Networks is an online resource of health information with over 200 million readers per month.

Beech-Nut produces thirty varieties of Beech-Nut Naturals®, all made with real ingredients and gently cooked to preserve color, flavor, and nutrients. All purées are prepared in Amsterdam, NY and are tested for up to 255 pesticides, toxins, and heavy metals. In May 2022, the facility received an AA+ rating, the highest-possible rating, on the Brand Reputation through Compliance of Global Standards, a system used to evaluate the whole supply chain, to reflect the food hygiene practices of each food business operator.

ABOUT Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company

Since 1931, Beech-Nut® Nutrition Company has been a leader in the baby food category and is the #1 jarred baby food in the market. Beech-Nut operates a state-of-the-art LEED certified manufacturing facility in Amsterdam, New York where it produces a variety of organic, conventional, and non-GMO certified baby and toddler foods. Beech-Nut is a subsidiary of Hero AG of Lenzburg, Switzerland, a global leader in consumer goods and infant feeding.