Azul Announces Global Channel Partner Program

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Azul, the only company 100% focused on Java, today announced its global channel partner program, providing comprehensive resources that enable channel organizations to solve top-of-mind customer use cases such as cloud cost optimization, Oracle Java licensing alternatives, and application performance enhancement in financial services, ecommerce, software technology and other industries. Azul is expanding the reach, depth, support and staffing around its global partner program and is accepting new partners now.

Azul brings more than 20 years of leadership in the Java market, employing the world’s largest independent Java engineering team and supporting more versions of Java than any other vendor, including Oracle. This deep experience makes Azul uniquely positioned to partner with companies addressing customer needs around slashing Oracle Java licensing costs and providing Java-based solutions to common infrastructure and application challenges. Many of the largest companies in the world use Azul’s flagship, high-performance Java runtime, Azul Platform Prime, to reduce their cloud costs by up to 50%.

“We continue seeing explosive growth in demand for the Azul Platform,” said Chris Clabaugh, Azul’s vice president of channel sales. “Companies are grappling with out-of-control Java support and cloud costs that eat into margins and restrict the ability to modernize applications and infrastructure in a dynamic and competitive world. Azul and our partners work closely together to power hyperscale, performance-driven cloud applications and cost-efficient Java environments.”

Available Partner Resources

Azul’s partner program offers a flexible framework for jointly capturing the substantial market opportunity for Java-based solutions. Available resources for channel partners include:

Conflict-free deal registration with compelling discounts

Volume incentive plans, lead sharing, regional sales promotions and an easy-to-understand marketing development fund process

World-class sales and technical training curriculum from the leading provider of OpenJDK-based Java runtimes, complete with on-demand videos, new badging and credentialing progression path, and self-paced presentations

Comprehensive enablement and promotional resources

“There’s massive demand for high-performance Java runtimes that cut customers’ infrastructure costs and power cloud-based applications,” said Frank Nobbe, director partner management, Logicalis Germany. “Azul offers substantial resources to enable its partners’ success, and together we are building on our already strong momentum.”

Companies interested in partnering with Azul should email partners@azul.com and include details about their go-to-market focal areas and geographic reach.

About Azul Systems Inc.

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Azul provides the Java platform for the modern cloud enterprise. Azul is the only company 100% focused on Java. Millions of Java developers, hundreds of millions of devices and the world’s most highly regarded businesses trust Azul to power their applications with exceptional capabilities, performance, security, value and success. Azul customers include 27% of the Fortune 100, 50% of Forbes top-10 World’s Most Valuable Brands, all 10 of the world’s top-10 financial trading companies and leading brands like Avaya, Bazaarvoice, BMW, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Telekom, LG, Mastercard, Mizuho, Priceline, Salesforce, Software AG and Workday. Learn more at azul.com and follow us @azulsystems.