vitruvi Launches Into New Air Care Category with Natural Air Freshener Sprays

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--vitruvi, the design-forward, premium home scenting brand, formally debuts into the air care industry with an innovative new product in the category, Natural Air Freshener Sprays.

Named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies of 2019, vitruvi continues to disrupt the traditional air care market - an industry that has not been innovated in decades. The air freshener category is almost double the size of the premium diffuser category, providing an exciting opportunity for the brand to enter the market with a natural offering.

vitruvi’s Natural Air Freshener Sprays are the first in their category to offer the ease of a fine-mist experience without harmful propellants, synthetic fragrances, VOC’s, sulfates, parabens, phthalates, formaldehyde, and small particles. The vessel operates using nitrogen, a natural propellant, to transport the essential oil into the air, making this an organic alternative to other air fresheners on the market.

“Due to the lack of natural home scenting in the market, we saw a great opportunity to reinvent the air care industry. Traditional home scenting products tend to mask or remove odors, resulting in the air feeling heavier. At vitruvi, our products do the opposite. The air around you should be light and reflect who you are,” says co-founder and CEO, Sara Panton.

Offered in three refreshing scents, Natural Air Freshener Sprays are made with 100% pure essential oils and are an effortless way to add a refreshing touchup to any space.

Warm Linen is a calming mix of Lavender and Vanilla. Cold Plunge is a restorative mix of Eucalyptus and Grapefruit, while Urban Garden is an energizing mix of Blood Orange and Basil.

At an accessible price point, Natural Air Freshener Sprays are available as singles at $12 each and as a multi-pack: the Home Revival Kit at $34, which includes each scent.

Link to high res photos here

About Vitruvi

Co-founded in 2015 by siblings Sara and Sean Panton, vitruvi is a Vancouver-based all-natural air care brand known for its design-forward home scenting solutions. Guided by a mission to modernize the air care industry through lighter, cleaner, and more personalized home scenting innovations, the brand offers a robust assortment of stylish and safe products that people are proud to have on display in their homes. For more information, visit vitruvi.com.