Action Enhances Symphony RetailAI Warehouse Replenishment and Supplier Collaboration

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Symphony RetailAI, a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered merchandising, marketing and supply chain solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers, today announced a deepening relationship with Action, Europe’s fastest-growing non-food discounter. Based on results from trial phases that yielded compelling business results, Action is applying Symphony RetailAI across the enterprise for optimal allocations and promotions.

“The powerful results we achieved in initial rollout phases give us the confidence that Symphony RetailAI enterprise-level automation and intelligence will enable us to scale effectively amid our continued rapid growth,” said Jack Eijkman, supply chain program manager, Action. “In addition to addressing new functional areas like allocations and promotions, we will be using Symphony RetailAI Insights for internal visibility and to share forecasting information with our vendors. This deeper level of collaboration with suppliers will help us successfully navigate continued supply chain challenges.”

“Growth-oriented retailers like Action succeed by innovating and leveraging integrated, AI-powered solutions that scale with the business,” said Chris Koziol, CEO of Symphony RetailAI. “We are pleased to extend the relationship with Action to deepen their data-driven capabilities in promotions, allocation and supplier collaboration to increase automation, better serve their growing customer base and drive measurable business impact.”

About Action

Action (action.com) is the fastest-growing non-food discounter in Europe, with an increasingly diverse range of 6000 products in 2000 stores for 11 million customers per week. An additional eight million shoppers visit the Action.com website every week. Action employs more than 65,000 people in 10 countries with 124 different nationalities. In the Netherlands, Action has 401 stores and 20,000 employees. Actions offers a constantly surprising range of items at the lowest prices while continually improving products in terms of both quality and durability. The promise of Action: low prices, big smile.

About Symphony RetailAI

Symphony RetailAI is a leading provider of end-to-end, integrated AI-powered Merchandising, Marketing and Supply Chain Solutions for retailers and CPG manufacturers worldwide. Harnessing the power of AI, our solutions enhance agility, performance, and revenue growth across the retail value chain from source to consumer. Trusted by hundreds of the world’s leading retailers and manufacturers, Symphony RetailAI serves more than 1,200 organizations worldwide, including 15 of the top 25 global grocery retailers, 25 of the top 25 global CPG manufacturers, thousands of retail brands, and hundreds of national and regional chains. At Symphony RetailAI, it’s about more than transforming retail – it’s about building a culture of contributing to positive change: Symphony RetailAI achieved Great Place to Work Certification in all nine countries for which it was eligible. More at Symphony RetailAI.