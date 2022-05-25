Cascadeo Announces Integration of Amazon DevOps Guru and cascadeo.io

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cascadeo, a leading cloud IT transformation services provider, today announced the integration of Amazon DevOps Guru with cascadeo.io, Cascadeo’s cloud monitoring and management platform that provides users with a single view of multi-cloud or hybrid infrastructure environments.

Amazon DevOps Guru is a machine learning (ML) service that is designed to improve application performance, including monitoring for behaviors that could impact availability. When critical issues are identified, Amazon DevOps Guru automatically sends an alert that includes both the likely root cause and the context for where or when the issue occurred. Amazon DevOps Guru is also able to provide recommendations for remediation.

When deployed in tandem with cascadeo.io, users can quickly set up and configure Amazon DevOps Guru and manage it along with their other cloud tools. Amazon DevOps Guru ingests data from Amazon CloudWatch, AWS Config, AWS CloudTrail, and AWS X-Ray, and Cascadeo.io offers customizable alert flows and integrations. For example, users can consolidate notifications to email, SMS, Slack, or other endpoints.

“Companies often find themselves in different phases of public cloud deployments,” said Garret Baserman, Senior Director, Cascadeo. “While the goal is always to get to true, cloud-first IT transformation, cascadeo.io provides a single-view platform for IT operations teams across all infrastructure, from on-premises to hybrid, to multi-cloud. As clients undertake new projects or get to cloud maturity, with cascadeo.io they do not have to change their toolset, helping to accelerate adoption and keep KPIs consistent,” Baserman said.

Cascadeo is available in AWS Marketplace and is qualified as an AWS Premier Tier Services partner, and in January of this year announced a Strategic Collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). The customer base includes both private and publicly traded organizations across North America, with a focus on mid-sized and enterprise businesses. In 2021, Cascadeo was named to the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services, Global 2021.

About Cascadeo

Cascadeo is an AWS Premier Tier Services and Managed Services Provider (MSP) that specializes in cloud migration, AIOps, machine learning, and data analytics. Through managed and professional services, Cascadeo helps organizations achieve IT transformation in the public cloud. Find out how Cascadeo can help your business modernize at www.cascadeo.com.

All brands are the properties of their respective owners.