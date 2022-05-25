Online Students from Arizona To Be Celebrated with the In-Person Graduation Ceremony They Earned

GLENDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--After two years of questions and distractions, the students from Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) and the Insight School of Arizona (ISAZ), two full-time, online public schools serving students throughout the state, are ready for their big graduation day, highlighted by the fact that some of them will meet each other in-person for the very first time!

The ceremony will take place at Renaissance Glendale Hotel & Spa in Glendale. And both schools are celebrating an increased graduation rate of 15% since 2019. Details for the graduation can be found below or on the AZVA or ISAZ Facebook page.

“I am grateful that this graduating class had the opportunity to push through the pandemic without having to stop schooling or change their day-to-day work with AZVA or ISAZ, “said Executive Director Charles Woods. “We’ve all worked so hard these past few years and look forward to seeing what they accomplish next.”

This year, AZVA and ISAZ will graduate over 476 students collectively. The graduating class reports it has been accepted to colleges and universities across Arizona and beyond including Arizona State, The University of Arizona, Yavapai Community College, Wright State University, and Cal Poly Pomona.

Prior to the pandemic, students enrolled in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking to escape bullying, some may have fallen academically off track, and others were looking for an alternative to the traditional classroom setting.

At the career learning-focused schools, students can pair a solid academic foundation with hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business Management, Health and Human Services, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace, to the military, or to higher education, career learning provides students with the skills they need to get there.

AZVA and ISAZ are inviting all families and friends worldwide to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Arizona Virtual Academy 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Renaissance Glendale Hotel & Spa, 9495 West Coyotes Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305

WHEN: May 27 at 3:30 PM

WHAT: Insight Arizona 2022 Graduation Ceremony

WHERE: Renaissance Glendale Hotel & Spa, 9495 West Coyotes Blvd., Glendale, AZ 85305

WHEN: May 27 at 11:30 AM

CONTACT: For any questions about the celebrations, please contact executive director Charles Woods cwoods@k12.com. For media inquiries, please contact Ken Schwartz at kschwartz@k12.com.

About Arizona Virtual Academy

Arizona Virtual Academy (AZVA) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public charter school that serves Arizona students in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Arizona public school system, AZVA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information visit azva.k12.com.

About Insight Academy of Arizona

Insight Academy of Arizona (ISAZ) is an AdvancED-accredited, full-time online public school that serves Arizona students in grades 7-12. As part of the Arizona public school system, ISAZ is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about ISAZ, visit https://insightaz.k12.com/.