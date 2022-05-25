Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies and American Battery Solutions Partner on the SD1 500+ Mile Range, Battery-Electric Long-Haul Truck

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT), the vehicle hardware company revolutionizing the freight transportation industry, today announced the signing of an initial agreement with American Battery Solutions (ABS) to develop the battery system for the SD1, Solo AVT’s battery-electric Class 8 long-haul truck with 500+ miles of range. The SD1 is designed from the ground up and includes full, aerospace-level system redundancy and the lowest drag coefficient of any Class 8 truck on the road enabled by a complete redesign that removes the need for a human onboard.

As a clear leader in the design and manufacture of advanced battery solutions serving transportation, industrial, and commercial markets, ABS is well-equipped to develop the next generation battery solution for Solo AVT’s truck platform, which electrifies the safest and most efficient heavy truck purpose-built for the rapid decarbonization of the long-haul freight industry. Upon successful development, ABS will be the preferred high-voltage battery supplier for Solo AVT’s trucks.

“Electrifying long-haul freight movement is a critical step towards decarbonizing transportation. We’re proud to partner with Solo AVT as it leads the way in the long-haul truck industry,” said Dr. John Warner, Chief Customer Officer, American Battery Solutions. “Developing a battery system for the SD1 not only accelerates the truck’s time-to-market – it will have an immediate impact on global sustainability initiatives, and, aligns with ABS’s expertise in developing next-generation battery systems that electrify underserved segments in the transportation sector.”

“Part of the excitement of debuting our SD1 design is collaborating with innovative manufacturers in the industry to bring forth our mission of revolutionizing long-haul freight transportation. Partnering with ABS to design, create, and test a battery system that electrifies the market’s first clean sheet Class 8 truck is an essential part of this work,” said Graham Doorley, Founder and CEO, Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies. “We look forward to partnering with ABS and pursuing the opportunity for battery-electric transportation with over 500 miles of range.”

About Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies

Solo Advanced Vehicle Technologies (Solo AVT) is revolutionizing the freight transportation industry by building the first ground-up heavy truck platform to be compatible with any autonomous driving software. Built by alums from Waymo, Tesla, BMW, Ford, Faraday Futures, and more, and backed by leading investors including Trucks VC, Maniv Mobility, and Wireframe Ventures, Solo is the only company developing a dedicated, completely autonomous heavy truck platform for the future of freight. Follow @SoloAVT on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About American Battery Solutions:

ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry with decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Those experts are now applying this experience to serve emerging and growing markets, concentrating on module production, pack assembly and customer integration.

ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. Innovation Center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose-built state of the art battery manufacturing facility in Ohio. It employs more than 175 people in Michigan, Ohio, Massachusetts, Texas and California. Follow ABS on Twitter @ABS_Energy and LinkedIn.