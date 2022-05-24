IN 4.0S Sponsors Space Tech Expo in Support of Emerging Technologies in the Space Technology Supply Chain

LONG BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IN 4.0S’ pioneering technology aligns perfectly with Space Tech Expo’s mission May 24th, 2022. IN 4.0S, a leader in Industry 4.0, and Space Tech Expo, the major supply-chain meet of private industry and commercial suppliers for space, announced a new sponsorship deal in supporting the Space Supply Chain and Additive Manufacturing panel tracks.

Space Tech Expo is the leading showcase for space industry manufacturing & testing services, components, and systems engineering for spacecraft, launcher, and satellite programs. In 2022, the agenda will center around the theme ‘maintaining and growing a strategic, strong, and inclusive US space supply chain’, and will highlight all aspects involved in sustaining a strong and leading nation in Earth’s orbits and beyond. Over the course of the conference, May 23 – 25, the conference agenda will give a future-oriented focus to a variety of topics including markets, money & strategy, advanced and industry 4.0 technologies, space system development & components, testing, and much more to ensure that the USA retains its space superiority status.

“We are excited to be a part of developing the ecosystem for the space economy and its supply chains. The Space Tech Expo is a platform to further this initiative. We are privileged to partner with them.” RJ Singh, CEO & Chairman, IN 4.0S

IN 4.0S is mission-focused in securing the United States’ critical supply chains and building a space ecosystem to further national security.

About IN 4.0S

IN 4.0S is a privately held Industry 4.O focused organization that delivers holistic and scalable solutions to companies in the strategic sectors. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, digital technologies, cyber-physical systems, and talent development, it is assisting these companies as they make the leap to the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0) and develop the next generation of US manufacturing and infrastructure, which is future-focused, resilient, location-agnostic (terrestrial and extra-terrestrial), sector agnostic, and which is democratizing work.

About Space Tech Expo

Space Tech Expo is being held this year in Long Beach, California, boasting the highest number of Aerospace Engineers of any state, where the space community will have the chance to connect and do business in the sunny space industry hub of LA.