Agape Care Group Continues Expansion Strategy in North Carolina With the Acquisition of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills

SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agape Care Group (Agape Care), a leading hospice and palliative care provider in the Southeast, announced today it has acquired Hospice of the Carolina Foothills based in Forest City, North Carolina. With the addition of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills to its portfolio, Agape Care now offers hospice and palliative care across three states. Regionally, the company provides care in all counties of South Carolina and more than 66% of the counties in Georgia. Agape Care has a total of 1,300 employees caring for 2,600 patients per day across its footprint.

Hospice Care of the Foothills has offered hospice and palliative care to the North Carolina region for 40 years, starting in 1982 as the nonprofit, Hospice of Rutherford County. The SECU hospice house opened in 2004 and currently remains a staple of care in Rutherford County with 10 inpatient and eight residential beds. Serving eight counties, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills is known for its longstanding community service and support.

“We welcome the Hospice of the Carolina Foothills team to the Agape Care family. There is a natural fit, culturally and geographically, between our two companies,” said Troy Yarborough, chief executive officer of Agape Care Group. “Our aligned mission to deeply serve communities is evident in the history of care delivered across the Carolinas and has been the core of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for many years.”

“Agape Care’s values and purpose for patients and employees are in alignment with the future we have envisioned for our company and team,” said Rita Burch, chief executive officer of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills. “The rich history and mission of our company in this market will continue with Agape Care.”

“As we entrust our patients, family members and employees to Agape Care Group through this acquisition, I am confident they will be true to the legacy and mission of Hospice of the Carolina Foothills and serve our communities well,” said Hospice of the Carolina Foothills board president, Pat Keeter.

At this time, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills will continue to operate under its current name and brand.

ABOUT AGAPE CARE GROUP

As a regional leader in hospice and palliative care, Agape Care Group proudly serves 2,600 patients across South Carolina, Georgia and North Carolina. The company’s 1,300 employees are committed to serving with love those touched by an advanced illness, providing comfort and support through compassionate care and meaningful experiences. Agape Care Group offers hospice and palliative services across multiple settings and is renowned for its superior patient-family experience and expertly trained professionals.

For more information, visit AgapeCareGroup.com.