Large U.S. Federal Power Marketing Entity Successfully Joins the Western Energy Imbalance Market

NORMAN, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A large federal power marketing entity (Client) successfully joined the Western Energy Imbalance Market (WEIM) operated by the California Independent System Operator (CAISO), with a go-live date of May 3, by leveraging PCI’s state-of-the-art cloud technology platform.

PCI President and COO Javier Martin said PCI’s software and cloud infrastructure, along with a hard-working and determined team, facilitated delivery of this complex project in which the Client integrated its Federal Columbia River Power System with PCI’s WEIM solutions for its merchant and transmission workflows.

“This go-live marks the beginning of our long-term relationship with our Client in a new business context of being part of a wholesale imbalance market,” Martin said. “Participating in the Western EIM will help our Client optimize hydropower capacity and load service, providing operational and economic benefits for surplus power and savings on short-term purchases.”

In addition to this Client, six other neighboring balancing authorities updated their PCI transmission system configurations to accommodate interchange scheduling with the new WEIM participants. They are Tacoma Power (TPU), Puget Sound Energy (PSE), Avista (AVA), Arizona Public Service (APS), Salt River Project (SRP), and Public Service of New Mexico (PNM).

About Power Costs, Inc. (PCI)

PCI is the leading provider of energy trading software, superior customer support, and value-added services for energy companies worldwide. Founded in 1992, PCI continues to refine and develop new solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its clients, including investor-owned, municipal, and cooperative utilities, renewable energy companies, energy marketers and traders, and independent power producers. PCI optimizes more than half the power generated in North America, and more than 70% of Fortune 500 Utilities in the U.S. are PCI customers. The firm is privately held and based in Norman (OK), with regional offices in Houston (TX), Raleigh (NC), Mexico City, and Sydney (AUS). To learn more, visit powercosts.com.