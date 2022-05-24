Provet Cloud Transforms Pet Care With Weave Integration Launch

LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Weave (NYSE: WEAV), the all-in-one customer communication and engagement software platform for small business, announced today the launch of its full integration with Provet Cloud, by Nordhealth, a leading practice management solution designed to empower veterinary professionals.

Pet ownership has risen significantly over the last year, with 70% of U.S. households owning a pet driving an increase in pet care appointments by 6.5% in 2021 alone. To help facilitate their goals in providing a more streamlined management experience for practices, more efficient service for pet owners, and increased revenues for practitioners, Provet Cloud turned to Weave as a key strategic partner for growth in the North American market. Weave Plus (now fully deployed with Provet Cloud) lets businesses sync their customer database with Weave, enabling them to automate many daily tasks and optimize their business.

“Weave’s integrations with systems of record in our core verticals of veterinary, dental and optometry have been pivotal to our growth,” said Weave CEO Roy Banks. “They deliver the most streamlined and efficient experience for office staff, and they provide significant growth opportunities for both companies. I’m thrilled Provet Cloud has identified Weave as their key communications partner in the U.S.”

In addition to core functionality including VoIP phone features, two-way text messaging, and email communication, the integration also comes equipped with automated scheduled messages, contact sync, and a variety of other features in Weave Plus that help businesses grow by giving back more opportunities each day through valuable features including:

Automated work - Keep phone lines open and limit missed calls by sending automated appointment reminders, customized messages, save-the-dates, and more via text.

- Keep phone lines open and limit missed calls by sending automated appointment reminders, customized messages, save-the-dates, and more via text. Schedule consistency - Confirm more appointments and schedule more return visits with scheduled appointment reminders and recall texts.

- Confirm more appointments and schedule more return visits with scheduled appointment reminders and recall texts. Insight and tools - Grow your business with reviews, upsell marketing emails, call analytics, a mobile calendar, and more, all from Weave.

To learn more about Weave’s unified customer communications and engagement platform, visit getweave.com.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/.

About Nordhealth

Nordhealth is on a mission to redefine healthcare with innovative, simplified software products embraced by thousands of healthcare professionals and millions of patients around the world. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Nordhealth’s leading veterinary practice management solution, Provet Cloud, combines smart design, custom integrations, and best-in-class customer support to help veterinarians save time, improve the client experience, and deliver exceptional care. Learn more at provet.cloud.