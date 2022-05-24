Ikonisys Signs Contract and Initiates Research Activities With Politecnico Di Milano, a World Leading Public Scientific-technological University in the Field of Computer Science and Bioengineering

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Ikonisys SA (Paris:ALIKO) (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 / Mnémonique: ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs and the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering (DEIB) of Politecnico di Milano (POLIMI), a world-class scientific institution engaged in cutting-edge research, training and technology transfer, announced the signing of a research contract and the initiation of a project to bear on the challenging problem of identifying specific cells in complex tissues through designing, training and deployment of a deep learning model able to detect them.

POLIMI is a world leader in computer science and bioengineering and recently ranked 1st in Italy and 13th in the world for Engineering in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

Prof. Giacomo Boracchi of the DEIB will lead the research bringing his expertise in image processing and machine learning. In particular, the approach will aim to recognize clinically relevant cells of specific types in darkfield images of lung tissue acquired from the Ikoniscope20. Segmentation of single cell nuclei is a frequent challenge of microscopy image processing, often being the first step of many quantitative data analysis pipelines.

The ongoing collaboration will allow Ikonisys to further enhance its advanced image analysis capabilities and to accelerate the development of the Ikoniscope AI project with the implementation of deep learning models and novel state-of-art techniques into the instrument’s workflow, leading to the development of new applications or enhancement of the existing ones, especially in the most challenging fields such as Circulating Tumor Cells.

Prof. Giacomo Boracchi, Politecnico di Milano DEIB, commented, “We’re thrilled by the opportunity of working with Ikonisys on a challenging subject like the detection of nuclei in tissue specimens, which is well suited for our expertise in image processing and machine learning. Systematic collaborations with the industrial sector are of strategic importance for the DEIB and, as demonstrated in several past projects, they often lead to impactful industrial outcome. “

Dr Michael Kilpatrick, Chief Scientific Officer of Ikonisys, added, “We are excited to be working with a world class institution such as the DEIB at Politecnico di Milano. The ability to utilize their cutting-edge expertise in AI and machine learning to develop new methods for the identification and analysis of clinically relevant cells offers an opportunity for Ikonisys to continue to improve our image analysis proficiency. This will both enhance the capabilities of the Ikoniscope20 for fully-automated diagnostic analysis and expand the product portfolio of the company by increasing the number and detail of the tissues for which applications can be developed. “

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

About Politecnico di Milano

Politecnico di Milano is a public scientific-technological university which trains engineers, architects and industrial designers. The University has always focused on the quality and innovation of its teaching and research, developing a fruitful relationship with business and productive world by means of experimental research and technological transfer. Research has always been linked to didactics and it is a priority commitment which has allowed Politecnico Milano to achieve high quality results at an international level as to join the university to the business world. Research constitutes a parallel path to that formed by cooperation and alliances with the industrial system. Knowing the world in which you are going to work is a vital requirement for training students. By referring back to the needs of the industrial world and public administration, research is facilitated in following new paths and dealing with the need for constant and rapid innovation. The alliance with the industrial world, in many cases favored by Fondazione Politecnico and by consortiums to which Politecnico belong, allows the university to follow the vocation of the territories in which it operates and to be a stimulus for their development.

About DEIB

The Dipartimento di Elettronica, Informazione e Bioingegneria (DEIB) aims at being a world-class scientific institution committed to forefront research, education, and technology transfer in computer science and engineering, electronics, electrical engineering, systems and control, telecommunications, and bioengineering.

The DEIB vision is to promote the quality and the impact of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) on society at the national and international level, by pursuing excellent long-term and interdisciplinary research and by committing to innovation, technology transfer, and education. While it is not easy to predict the future use of information, the next decade will certainly see even more dramatic changes, as ICT will find new ways of pervading people’s lives. In this scenario, the DEIB is grounded on four solid pillars:

a tradition of excellence in fundamental research, with a clear vision of its role and mission in “inventing the future”;

an increasing engagement into interdisciplinary research, as required by the ubiquitous presence of information technology into every scientific and technological domain;

a commitment to teaching in the challenging context of a rapidly evolving discipline, by balancing stable foundational principles with tumultuous changes in models, languages, technologies, and standards;

a commitment to applied research and to technology and knowledge transfer, through joint research projects with local and international industry and through many spin-off activities.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.