Texas LNG, a Glenfarne Group Company, Appoints Technip Energies - Samsung Engineering Joint Venture as Lead Project Contractor

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Texas LNG Brownsville LLC (“Texas LNG”), a four million tonnes per annum (“MTPA”) liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) export terminal to be constructed in the Port of Brownsville, Texas owned by Glenfarne Group, LLC (“Glenfarne”), is pleased to announce it has executed an agreement with Technip Energies USA, Inc. (“Technip Energies”) and Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd (“Samsung Engineering”) to lead the delivery of the facility via a joint venture.

Technip Energies, a leading technology and global engineering, procurement, construction and project management company that has delivered more than 20 percent of worldwide operating LNG capacity, will partner with Samsung Engineering, a global engineering, procurement, construction and project management firm who also holds a minority equity interest in Texas LNG. Under a project financeable structure, the two companies will be responsible for all facets of the liquefaction facility’s delivery including engineering, construction coordination, start-up, and commissioning.

“We’re proud to have selected such preeminent businesses as Technip Energies and Samsung Engineering to build our Texas LNG export facility,” said Glenfarne CEO and Founder Brendan Duval. “With the help of these partners, Texas LNG will be one of the cleanest LNG export facilities in the world, powered by renewable energy and providing access to secure energy supply for economies across the world.”

“We’re looking forward to supporting Texas LNG in its promise to provide environmentally-responsible, clean natural gas using our all electric, emissions free, SnapLNG™ design to its customers around the world,” said Loic Chapuis, SVP Gas and Low Carbon Energies, Technip Energies. “Our team of world-class LNG project engineers, working jointly with Samsung Engineering, will ensure that the facility will be capable of safe, reliable, and efficient natural gas export to global markets.”

“Our team is excited to partner with Technip Energies and leverage our combined capabilities to drive the successful completion of this important project,” said Cheonhong Park, EVP and Head of Solution Business Division of Samsung Engineering. “The combined resources of our two leading companies will be able to deliver excellence to Texas LNG and its global customers.”

“Texas LNG will be one of the greenest LNG facilities globally with its innovative ‘green by design’ strategy that uses renewable energy to power the entire liquefaction process. In addition, Texas LNG is exploring partnerships with other like-minded companies to ensure that the upstream resources coming to the plant are responsibly produced,” said Vlad Bluzer, Managing Director of Glenfarne and President of the Company’s LNG business.

Glenfarne, a developer, owner, and operator of energy transition infrastructure, is the majority owner and managing member of Texas LNG. Texas LNG expects to achieve a final investment decision in 2022 and commence commercial operations in 2026. Glenfarne is also the sole owner and developer of the 8.8 MTPA Magnolia LNG in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

About Texas LNG

Texas LNG is a four MTPA modularized natural gas liquefaction and export facility that is located in South Texas on the Port of Brownsville’s deep water ship channel with pipeline access to the vast Permian and Eagle Ford gas basins. It is permitted by FERC and has both FTA and non-FTA export authorizations from the DOE.

Glenfarne is the developer and majority owner of Texas LNG, and Samsung Engineering Co., Ltd. is an indirect minority equity owner and strategic partner to Texas LNG.

Additional information about the Texas LNG Project may be found on its website at www.texaslng.com.

About Glenfarne Group, LLC

Glenfarne is a privately held energy and infrastructure development and management firm based in New York City and Houston, with offices in Dallas, Texas; Panama City, Panama; Santiago, Chile; Bogota, Colombia; Florianopolis, Brazil; Seoul, South Korea; and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. Glenfarne’s seasoned executive team, asset managers, and operators develop, acquire, manage, and operate energy infrastructure assets throughout North and South America, Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit www.GlenfarneGroup.com.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering. Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) traded over the counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

About Samsung Engineering

At Samsung Engineering, we aim to create value based on the world’s best technological competence and contribute to our clients, society and people. Samsung Engineering as one of the world’s leading EPC&PM companies, has served clients in a variety of industries such as oil-refining, gas-processing, petrochemicals, infra-structure & environmental sector and bio-industry. Providing professional services across the whole project cycle ranging from professional feasibility-studies to design, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance & operation. Samsung Engineering has completed more than 1,000 projects worldwide.

To prepare for ESG-based eco-friendly businesses for the future, we expanded our value chain to the business of operating green infrastructure, such as water treatment facilities and incinerators, and green solution business for energy optimization and carbon neutrality. To preemptively respond to changes in the global energy industry and take the lead in resolving global warming, we will provide optimal solutions based on our technologies and expertise. For more information, please visit: www.samsungengineering.com.