S&B selected as contractor for New Hope Energy’s advanced plastics recycling unit

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--S&B Engineers and Constructors (S&B) signs a multi-year master service agreement to provide engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for New Hope Energy’s plastics pyrolysis unit. The initial project under this partnership is the expansion in Tyler, Texas. The expansion will add 420 metric tons per day of capacity to convert plastic waste to chemical feedstocks in the existing facility. This expansion will allow the Tyler plant to divert more than 300 million pounds of plastic waste from landfills annually. The project also represents a long-term alliance between S&B and New Hope Energy, an environmental technology company developing advanced chemical recycling systems.

“We selected the S&B team for this significant project because of their deep technical expertise, fully-integrated EPC capabilities and 50+ year history of successfully delivering industrial-scale facilities,” said Ron Nussle, COO and President of New Hope Energy. “We look forward to the long-term program and collaborative partnership with S&B and its highly developed supply chain as we grow our advanced chemical recycling systems to create a circular economy that moves the U.S. toward a sustainable future.”

S&B will provide full EPC services for the pyrolysis unit expansion to industrial-scale using the Lummus New Hope Plastic Pyrolysis Technology to process plastic waste into renewable chemical feedstocks.

“We’re excited to partner with New Hope to boost its advanced recycling capacity to create solutions for plastic waste,” said Ray Sherman, President of S&B’s Energy Transition, Power and Industrial business unit. “S&B remains at the forefront of energy transition projects because of our engineering expertise and the ability to safely execute on time and within budget.”

The project began in late 2021, with construction completion and commissioning expected in early 2024.

About S&B Engineers and Constructors

S&B Engineers and Constructors is part of the S&B Family of Companies - one of the leading engineering, procurement, construction and fabrication firms in the United States, with more than 50 years of experience. S&B designs, builds and delivers world-scale projects, serving the oil and gas, petrochemicals, renewables, power and public sectors, with quality, integrity and safety always on the forefront. Connect with us on LinkedIn.

About New Hope Energy

New Hope Energy is a pioneer in the field of chemical recycling. Their first pyrolysis plant has been successfully operating in Tyler, TX since 2018, with a current expansion underway. New Hope Energy is developing additional projects to support the circular economy through the conversion of waste plastic into renewable chemical feedstock. To learn more, visit https://newhopeenergy.com.