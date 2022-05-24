Textel Partners with RingCentral to Bring Multi-Directional SMS and MMS Texting to Customers

ST. LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textel, the full-service, cloud-based texting platform for businesses and contact centers, announced a new partnership with RingCentral. Together with RingCentral, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration and contact center solutions, they’ll bring full SMS and MMS capabilities to their customers. And in doing so, they’ll enable human conversations in a familiar, flexible channel customers want to interact on.

Built seamlessly into the RingCentral Contact Center, Textel’s integration lets users have a flexible, two-way dialog with their customers via SMS and MMS from their existing business number and DIDs. Centers can reduce average hold time and improve customer satisfaction ratings with features like skills-based routing, agent-initiated and mass outbound texting, agentless textbots, Interactive Text Response (ITR), call deflection and group texting. And, with full transcript reporting and analytics, managers have the tools they need to coach agents.

“We’re excited to work with RingCentral and bring the benefits of our offering to RingCentral customers through our integration,” said James Diel, CEO at Textel. “As part of the integration, which adds two-way conversational SMS and MMS capabilities as well as one-to-one and mass texting functionality, businesses can experience improved customer service while reducing call volumes and operational costs.”

Textel also integrates with RingCentral’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) platform enabling businesses to use SMS and MMS for mobile lead generation, website conversion to chat, booking appointments and reminders, promotions, and cross-department communications via the RingCentral unified app available on desktop, web, and mobile.

“Providing customers with a reliable, secure, and scalable business communications solution is core to our cloud communications platform,” said David Lee, vice president, product management at RingCentral. “The integration of Textel with RingCentral gives customers a platform that’s both easy to use and opens up an entirely new channel of interaction through SMS and MMS texting.”

About Textel

Founded in 2014, Textel is the rapidly growing texting platform for businesses and contact centers that is specifically designed to improve the customer experience, increase customer engagement, improve contact center performance, and drive revenue. With over 1,000 customers across North America, Textel is the texting platform for contact centers that want to communicate faster and more efficiently than traditional channels (email, voice, chat). Visit Textel on LinkedIn and Twitter.