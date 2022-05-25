Cheniere and POSCO International Sign Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheniere Energy, Inc. (“Cheniere” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: LNG) announced today that its subsidiary, Cheniere Marketing, LLC (“Cheniere Marketing”), has entered into a liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) sale and purchase agreement (“SPA”) with POSCO International Corporation (“POSCO International”), a subsidiary of POSCO Holdings, Inc., South Korea’s largest steelmaker and owner of South Korea’s first private LNG terminal.

Under the SPA, POSCO International has agreed to purchase approximately 0.4 million tonnes per annum (“mtpa”) of LNG from Cheniere Marketing on a free-on-board basis for a term of 20 years beginning in late 2026. The purchase price for LNG under the SPA is indexed to the Henry Hub price, plus a fixed liquefaction fee.

“We are pleased to enter into this long-term LNG contract with POSCO International, a key player in the global industrial complex, and we look forward to a successful, long-term relationship with POSCO International as a customer,” said Jack Fusco, Cheniere’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The signing of this SPA further evidences the growing demand for long-term LNG supply and highlights Cheniere’s leadership in providing flexible, cleaner burning energy supply to meet both the energy security needs and environmental goals of our customers. The SPA is expected to provide additional support to the Corpus Christi Stage III Project, on which we expect to reach FID this summer.”

The SPA is subject to Cheniere making a positive final investment decision to construct the Corpus Christi Stage III Project. The Corpus Christi Stage III Project is being developed to include up to seven midscale liquefaction trains with a total expected nominal production capacity of over 10 mtpa.

About Cheniere

Cheniere Energy, Inc. is the leading producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in the United States, reliably providing a clean, secure, and affordable solution to the growing global need for natural gas. Cheniere is a full-service LNG provider, with capabilities that include gas procurement and transportation, liquefaction, vessel chartering, and LNG delivery. Cheniere has one of the largest liquefaction platforms in the world, consisting of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi liquefaction facilities on the U.S. Gulf Coast, with total production capacity of approximately 45 mtpa of LNG in operation. Cheniere is also pursuing liquefaction expansion opportunities and other projects along the LNG value chain. Cheniere is headquartered in Houston, Texas, and has additional offices in London, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo, and Washington, D.C.

For additional information, please refer to the Cheniere website at www.cheniere.com and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About POSCO International Corporation

POSCO International Corporation is one of South Korea’s leading companies and is engaged in the trading of steel, chemical, electronic and automobile products, as well as energy resource and infrastructure development. POSCO International was formerly known as POSCO Daewoo Corporation and changed its name to POSCO International Corporation in March 2019. POSCO International was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Incheon, South Korea.

Forward-Looking Statements

