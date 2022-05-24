Shape Process Automation Partners with Mujin To Deliver Advanced, Intelligent Solutions for North American Warehouses

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Robotic system integrator and process cutting solutions provider Shape Process Automation (SPA) and robotics technology company Mujin today announced a collaboration to enhance SPA’s robotic automation solutions with Mujin’s intelligent robotics platform. At Automate 2022 Show and Conference June 6-9 in Detroit, SPA and Mujin will showcase a Mujin-powered mixed-case depalletizing and palletizing solution.

The SPA/Mujin collaboration is designed to more quickly bring difficult-to-automate tasks such as mixed-case depalletizing and palletizing to a greater number of warehouses and manufacturing facilities throughout North America. SPA is an integrator for the top robotic manufacturers, including Fanuc, one of several robot arms compatible with Mujin’s flagship product, the MujinController. To facilitate these applications, the MujinController uses machine intelligence, a type of AI that automatically manages potential downtime scenarios through perception, autonomous decision making, and real-time motion planning without the need for human intervention.

“The joining of Shape Process Automation’s and Mujin’s advanced technology and system integration capabilities will allow us to enhance our customers manufacturing operations, as well as discover new opportunities within Industrial Automation,” said Nino LaDuca, president, Shape Process Automation Group. “This partnership came at a perfect time since we are celebrating 50 years of providing intelligent automation solutions worldwide.”

Ross Diankov, co-founder of Mujin, expects immediate benefits for joint customers struggling to automate the labor-intensive depalletizing and palletizing applications, among others. “SPA’s experience and reputation in deploying robotics automation solutions make them an ideal fit as Mujin seeks to empower the North American logistics market with Mujin's revolutionary machine intelligence,” Diankov said. “Together, we can accelerate a new wave of robotics technology in the U.S. and help to advance the vision of a completely autonomous warehouse.”

In addition to the Mujin-powered depalletizing and palletizing application, Shape Process Automation will also feature its innovative robotic laser cutting solution showcasing how its Newton technology can increase part throughput and dimensional quality compared to traditional CNC cutting processes, specifically when dealing with EV lightweight materials. This demo will specifically focus on how battery trays can be manufactured and assembled.

Visit Shape and Mujin in booth 805 in Automate’s Integrated Solutions Center, dedicated to automation, robotics, and machine integrators.

Mujn’s Brandon Coats to Discuss Intelligent Robotics for the Modern Warehouse

At Automate, Mujin director of system integration, Brandon Coats, will discuss how logistics facilities can leverage intelligent robotics—through the new approach to robotics called Machine Intelligence —to optimize deploy more robotic systems into production and into new, more advanced applications. Coats’ conference presentation is at 3:30 p.m. on June 7.

About Shape Process Automation

Shape Process Automation provides industrial automation solutions that address efficiency, productivity, and safety challenges within manufacturing operations. As a globally recognized integrator of robotic systems, Shape Process Automation offers solutions for material handling and assembly applications as well as advanced materials cutting with robotic laser, router, knife and waterjet processes. Shape Process Automation is a Shape Technologies Group Company. For more information, visit https://shapeprocessautomation.com/

About Mujin

Mujin, a robotics technology company, develops “machine intelligent” robot controllers that are designed as a common platform for industrial and collaborative robots specializing in logistics and other pick-and-place applications. Launched in Tokyo in 2011 with offices in China and operating in the United States at Mujin Corp., Mujin works with many of the world’s largest companies to make material handling applications easier to deploy, more accurate and less costly. The company’s flagship product, the MujinController, uses machine intelligence technology to give robotic systems real-time decision-making ability that enables truly autonomous, reliable and production-capable robot applications. For more information, visit http://www.mujin-corp.com

Press photos and video:

Watch a video on the MujinController solution here.

SPA YouTube Channel